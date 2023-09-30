Bukit Panjang char kway teow hawker explains why she charges S$0.50 extra to remove beansprouts

A hawker selling char kway teow in Bukit Panjang has explained why she charges an additional S$0.50 for orders with no beansprouts.

The 50-year-old owner, only identified by her surname Wu (transliterated), started operating from Fajar Shopping Centre about two months ago. She told Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that she has been selling the dish for 20 years.

The menu

Photos of the stall's additional charges show that asking for additional ingredients, such as beansprouts and seafood, cost an additional S$0.50 to S$2. The last option on the menu, which is to remove beansprouts entirely, also costs S$0.50.

Apart from char kway teow, the stall also offers fried oyster omelette, carrot cake and fried bee hoon.

Wu told Shin Min:

"We displayed the [list of additional charges] when we opened the stall. We're not trying to earn the extra S$0.50. Rather, we're trying to make things easier for ourselves. We only have three woks at our stall, and we can usually cook four to five portions at once. If a customer requests no beansprouts, we have to make a new batch for them, which takes up our time and energy."

Most customers are understanding

Shin Min spoke to two customers, who shared that they understand why Wu imposes the extra charge.

One of them pointed out that while she does not want beansprouts, she opts for the regular version of char kway teow, and picks out the vegetables on her own as she prefers not to pay the additional S$0.50.

Wu said that she explains the rationale behind the extra charge to those who ask about it.

However, Wu stated that some refused to buy from her after hearing her explanation, and she respects their decision.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News