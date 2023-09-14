Long queues in Orchard on Cedric Grolet S'pore opening day

Different queues were set up for people to dine in, take away, or collect pre-ordered pastries through their click & collect service.
The outlet can seat around 40 people, although half their seats are allocated for reservations. The other half is set aside for walk-in customers.
Fist-bumps and free snacks
At 8:30am, Grolet's team came out to greet the crowd and offer fist-bumps to those waiting in line.
The team emerged a second time to offer small pastries to the crowd seven minutes later.
First customers
First in line were a duo who had been queuing since 6:05am.
When asked the reason behind their dedication, the woman mentioned that she was a pastry chef.
She had been following Cedric Grolet for a while, and decided to head down to the shop's opening as she wasn't working that day.
Here's a photo of the duo with their pastries:
Cédric Grolet Singapore
Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922
Opening hours: 8am to 6pm, daily
Top photo via Livia Soh
