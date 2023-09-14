Long queues in Orchard on Cedric Grolet S'pore opening day

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Cédric Grolet Singapore officially opened its doors to the public on Sep. 14.

The shop has gained a cult following for its picture-perfect viennoiseries, such as croissants and pain au chocolats.

However, some of these pastries are only available on-site, which explains the very, very long queue outside their doors this morning (Sep. 14).

When Mothership arrived at 7:48am, there were around 30 to 40 people in the queue.

Although the shop's website states their official opening hours as 8am to 6pm, Mothership understands that the store opened at 8:30am to finish preparations on their first day of business.

At 8am, the queue had grown to almost 50 to 60 people.

Different queues were set up for people to dine in, take away, or collect pre-ordered pastries through their click & collect service. The outlet can seat around 40 people, although half their seats are allocated for reservations. The other half is set aside for walk-in customers. Fist-bumps and free snacks At 8:30am, Grolet's team came out to greet the crowd and offer fist-bumps to those waiting in line. The team emerged a second time to offer small pastries to the crowd seven minutes later.

Finally, Grolet himself came out to meet the crowd, clad in black and yellow, rabbit-patterned pants.

First customers

First in line were a duo who had been queuing since 6:05am.

When asked the reason behind their dedication, the woman mentioned that she was a pastry chef.

She had been following Cedric Grolet for a while, and decided to head down to the shop's opening as she wasn't working that day.

Here's a photo of the duo with their pastries:

Cédric Grolet Singapore

Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922

Opening hours: 8am to 6pm, daily

Top photo via Livia Soh