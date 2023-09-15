Back

Man, 63, taken to hospital after car flips along Choa Chu Kang Way

Police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel Seow | September 15, 2023, 11:54 AM

An accident along Choa Chu Kang Way before 7am on Thursday morning, Sep. 14 resulted in a flipped car, with Singapore Civil Defence Force and police personnel activated to the scene.

A 63-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital, police said in response to Mothership's queries.

Footage of the incident was shared on the "sgfollowsall" Instagram page later that day, but appears to have been taken down as of Sep. 15.

Black sedan had flipped, right bumper damaged

The clip, taken from the perspective of another motorist, showed a black sedan upside down, on the right-most lane of the three-lane road.

Screenshots from sgfollowsall on Instagram.

The right bumper of the car appeared damaged.

There was also a trail of debris near the car, and its right-side doors appeared were open.

A police motorbike and SCDF vehicles, including a fire engine, were also at the scene.

GIF from sgfollowsall on Instagram.

According to the video's caption, the incident took place along Choa Chu Kang Way, at 7:30pm.

Investigations are ongoing: Police

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident, which involved a car, at about 6.50am.

They also confirmed that it happened along Choa Chu Kang Way, towards Choa Chu Kang Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from sgfollowsall on Instagram.

