Gojek driver, 67, gets 2 weeks' jail for driving car into condo pool when sending home woman, 79

A 67-year-old Gojek driver was jailed for two weeks on Sep. 27, 2023, for driving into a condominium swimming pool while transporting an elderly passenger.

Chean Tuck Heng pleaded guilty to one count of a rash act endangering human life with machinery.

How it happened

Court documents reveal that on the evening of Feb. 28, 2023, Chean was transporting the 79-year-old woman from her granddaughter's Fernvale home in Sengkang to The Hillside condominium at Upper Bukit Timah.

Her granddaughter had made the booking for her, and Chean was instructed to take the first right turn after the security guardhouse to drop the passenger off at the lobby.

A security officer also told Chean to turn right at the first junction, but he drove past it.

The woman asked why he did not turn right, but he claimed he "knew the way" and wanted to turn right at a later junction at the end of an upward slope.

He turned at that junction and then made another right turn onto a tiled pedestrian walkway, running over potted plants.

His car also ended up partially on a grass lawn as the walkway was narrow.

A second security officer approached Chean and said he had driven into an area where vehicles were prohibited.

The officer told and gestured Chean to reverse the car onto the road as he was near the swimming pool.

However, Chean didn't listen to the officer and instead wanted to "go around" some tables and chairs on the walkway to make a three-point turn.

Passenger told him he was driving into a swimming pool

The woman pointed out that he was driving towards the swimming pool, but Chean claimed that it was rainwater and not the swimming pool.

He drove the car's front tyres into the half-a-metre-deep swimming pool.

No one was in the swimming pool at the time. The woman alighted from the vehicle via the rear passenger door unharmed.

The officer who witnessed the car driving into the swimming pool called his supervisor for help, who in turn called the police.

Chean was charged in court on Jun. 28.

Caused S$615 damages

According to the prosecution, the car broke three flower pots, damaged the grass lawn and broke tiles surrounding and within the pool.

The condominium management paid about S$615 to repair the damage.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Chean said in court that he had nothing to say in mitigation and was prepared to start serving his sentence.

The district judge said he had shown a "high degree of rashness" by continuing to drive even though he was asked to stop.

The judge said that while it was fortuitous that no one was hurt, a sentence of two weeks is reasonable for deterrence against such acts of rash driving.

For a rash act endangering human life with machinery, Chean could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Related stories

Top photo via TikTok