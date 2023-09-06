S’poreans in their 20s & 30s share why they thrift & their favourite thrift finds

In recent years, the phenomena of thrifting has been gaining traction amongst a growing number of millennials and Gen Zs.

Thrifting refers to the culture of shopping for second-hand or pre-owned items.

To know more about this trend, I spoke to three of my colleagues who are ardent thrifters.

They shared their main motivations behind thrifting and their favourite thrift finds.

“Clothes that are very different from brand new retail wear, but still wearable and modern-enough”

Tan Guan Zhen, 28, is a big lover of vintage finds and reworked pieces.

As the youngest of three sisters, Tan has been wearing second-hand clothes for a good part of her life, with her aunt’s friend regularly giving her daughter’s second hand buys to her.

What Tan likes most about thrifting is that she is able to find clothes that are very different from brand new retail wear, but still wearable and modern-enough.

Tan’s favourite thrift finds are these crop tops that have been reworked from old “Ah Ma” tops because of how long-lasting they are:

“Thrifting offers a different shopping experience altogether”

Gawain Pek, 26, recently started thrifting after checking out thrift shops in Johor Bahru with his friends.

Apart from the environmental aspect of giving used clothes a second life, he likes how thrifting offers a different shopping experience altogether.

“You stop to think more about the articles of clothing you sieve through, and you learn that not everything has to be 100 per cent sparkly and “new” to be considered good or nice,” he explains.

Pek’s favourite find is this windbreaker that he got off a friend who thrifted it from somewhere:

He likes that he managed to reconnect with said friend because of the windbreaker and the fact that the windbreaker has passed through many hands.

“Thrifts for two main reasons: the price and sustainability factor”

Tan Min Wei, 38, thrifts for two main reasons: the price and sustainability factor.

His favourite thrift find is this iPad Pro 12.9" because he got it at around 60 per cent of the price of a new one:

“Generally, it's quite easy to tell if an iPad has been roughly used, so the risk factor was low. Also, the new iPads have features like pro level cameras, so that makes my find even more prized,” Tan says.

Additionally, Tan likes that he was able to give the iPad a second life because it would have “gone to waste” if it hadn’t been picked up by him.

Mitsubishi Electric Asia’s “Car Boot for Good” event

If you too, are a fellow thrifter or looking to try your hand at thrifting, you will definitely want to check out Mitsubishi Electric Asia’s “Car Boot for Good” thrifting event on Sep. 9.

This event will feature a thrifting concept themed “Preloved to Reloved” with 30 car booths and 20 table booths to shop from.

At the sale, sustainability-conscious shoppers can thrift from a plethora of unused and preloved finds, ranging from clothes, accessories, homeware, books and more.

Shoppers can also make a positive impact with their dollars by supporting the participating social enterprises and charity organisation at the event:

Tea Ideas

Bakery Hearts

WunderBake

Jojomama

Deaf ArtsCraftsy

Apex Day Rehabilitation Centre for Elderly (ADRC)

Admission is free and the first 500 shoppers to make a purchase at the event will receive a free Old Chang Kee snack pack.

There will also be 20 Mitsubishi Electric fans and many other prizes to be won.

Remember to bring shopping bags for your items and water bottles to quench your thirst.

Date: Sep. 9, 2023

Time: 10am to 4pm

Location: Mitsubishi Electric Building, 307 Alexandra Road

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd made this writer want to attend the “Car Boot for Good” event.

Top images via Tan Min Wei, Gawain Pek and Tan Guan Zhen