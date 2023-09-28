Back

3 people, 24-26, arrested by SPF for buy-now-pay-later service job scams

The victims were left with outstanding payments amounting to S$76,000.

Khine Zin Htet | September 28, 2023, 12:37 PM

The Singapore Police Force have arrested two men, aged 24 and 25, and a 26-year-old woman for their suspected involvement in cheating at least 32 victims through social media.

The arrests were made by officers from the Bedok Police Division on Sep. 25 and 26, 2023.

This followed several recent reports of job scams involving the use of a Buy-Now-Pay-Later (“BNPL”) service.

Victims responded to social media posts on “fast cash” where they were requested to register their Singpass with the BNPL service and hand over their account details.

Their accounts were then used to make purchases at electronic stores, with the items subsequently collected for resale.

The victims were then assured that the instalment plan would be paid, but were left with outstanding payments amounting to more than S$76,000.

Through investigations, the trio's identities were established.

The 25-year-old man will be charged in court on Sep. 28, 2023 with cheating, and will be liable to an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing against the woman and 24-year-old man.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Top photo: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash  

This article powered by Airalo's 10GB e-SIMs allows us to stay connected with our audience 24/7.

