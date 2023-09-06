Back

Popcorn fans bring big plastic containers & biscuit tins to fill up at AMK Hub's Cathay Cineplexes

Popping with excitement.

Khine Zin Htet | September 06, 2023, 02:07 PM

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub is having a bring-your-own-container event for popcorn today (Sep. 6).

They are giving up to 3kg worth of popcorn if you buy a medium popcorn for S$10.

However, the promotion is limited to the first 100 redemptions from 1pm to 5pm.

Not-so-surprisingly, there was already a queue formed before 11am.

Photo by Livia Soh

Plastic containers and metal basin

Moviegoers went all out in bringing their containers (or weapons) of choice for the challenge.

Big plastic containers with lids were the most common choices.

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

Meanwhile, some chose unconventional containers like metal basins and biscuit tins.

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

One fan even brought out the big guns by bringing an ice cooler.

Photo by Livia Soh

Congrats to 100 successful popcorn fans.

Top photos by Livia Soh. 

