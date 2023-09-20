Boy, 15, arrested for robbing person with knife in Tampines & taking S$827 & cigarettes

A 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed another person at knifepoint and made off with S$827 and cigarettes worth S$181.20 in the early hours of Sep. 18.

The boy was arrested 10 hours later on the same day for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery.

Happened at Tampines Central convenience store

The Singapore Police Force said on Sep. 19 that they were alerted to the incident at a convenience store along Tampines Central at 5:36am the day before.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy had allegedly robbed the victim with a knife, demanding cash amounting to S$827 and cigarettes valued at S$181.20.

Will be charged on Sep. 20, 2023

The boy was identified through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He was arrested by Bedok Police Division officers.

The stolen cigarettes and cash amounting to S$30 were subsequently recovered.

The boy will be charged with armed robbery on Sep. 20, 2023.

The offence of robbery carries an imprisonment term of between three to 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

