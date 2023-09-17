Driver at Orchard Road screams when boy leaps onto road to get his ball, slows down in time to avoid accident

A TikTok video, posted on Sep.4, showed a car braking when the driver spotted a kid suddenly running onto the road.

The caption read: "The day I almost went to jail for a roadkill m*rder."

An almost accident

The incident happened on Sep.3 at around 5:09pm, as the driver was going down Cairnhill Road, a downhill drive, towards Orchard Road.

As she passed the greenlight at The Heeren, a boy standing at the pedestrian crossing between Victoria's Secret and H&M suddenly ran into the lane, picked up something on the floor, and ran back.

The driver can be heard screaming in the car as she steps on her brakes.

Slowed down in time

The TikToker said that she noticed an orange ball rolling onto the road and the next moment, the boy ran onto the road to get it.

"Thank God I slowed down to avoid the ball," she said.

The car slowed down as it approached the boy and later proceeded on.

A man at the side of the road reached out his arm to comfort the boy after he picked up the ball.

The TikToker reminded parents to keep an eye on their young children when they are out:

"Dear parent, please hold on to your kids!"

Comments

From the body language, some commenters felt the man whom the boy ran back to didn't appear to find what happened was a big deal.

"The father like leaning against the pillar like nothing happen," a commenter, assumed the man is the father, wrote.

One came to his defence saying that he was probably "too shock (sic)" to react.

Others advised that the best thing to do when driving in crowded places like Orchard Road is to drive slowly and be alert.

One wrote: "My own rule… End of day… crowded street… have to drive slowly. Because it may not be your fault, but anything happens it’s guilt for life."

Top images chamhuii/TikTok.