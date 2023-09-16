Back

Up to 90% off: Boarding Gate warehouse sale offers Thule, Belroy, Nalgene products at discounted prices

Nice.

Ruth Chai | September 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

Lifestyle and travel brand Boarding Gate is currently having a Mega Travel Goods Warehouse sale at 9 Tai Seng Link.

From Sep. 14 to 17, buyers can enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent off on all luggage, bags, and travel essentials such as water bottles and wallets.

@boardinggatesg For just 4 days, don’t miss our Mega Travel Goods Warehouse Sale happening at 9 Tai Seng Link, Singapore 534053 Find all the best deals you can get here, with up to 90% Off all luggage, bags, water bottles, travel accessories and more. #warehousesale #luggage #sale #sgtiktok #clearance #backpack #travel ♬ Shipyard Sample - Official Sound Studio

Luggage

Photo via Boarding Gate

Bags

Photo via Boarding Gate

Photo via Boarding Gate

Travel and lifestyle accessories

Photo via Boarding Gate

Photo via Boarding Gate

Photo via Boarding Gate

Other good deals

  • Assorted insulated water bottles at S$5

  • Nalgene water bottles below S$15

  • Oasis insulated bottles at S$9

  • Bellroy wallets at S$20

  • Travel plugs at S$4.45

  • Luggage covers at S$10

  • Luggage covers at S$9

Details

Date: Sep. 14 to 17

Address: 9 Tai Seng Link, Singapore 534053

Opening hours:

Sep. 14 - 16: 10am-8.30pm

Sep. 17: 10am - 7.30pm.

Top photo via TikTok

 

 

