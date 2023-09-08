Geo, a 19-year-old Philippine eagle at S'pore Bird Paradise, dies

Geothermica, a 19-year-old male Philippine eagle, passed away on the night of Sep. 7, 2023, the Mandai Wildlife Group and the Philippine Eagle Foundation announced in a joint statement on Sep. 8.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve also shared the sad news on its Facebook page and paid tribute to the raptor by calling him "a fighter".

Commonly referred to as "Geo," the Philippine eagle was hatched on Jan. 7, 2004.

In June 2019, he came to Mandai Wildlife Group under a wildlife loan agreement with the Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Geo moved to his new home in Bird Paradise's Winged Sanctuary in June 2023.

He liked to keep his personal space neat and tidy, and he would spend much of his time in his aviary arranging his nest to his liking.

The Philippine eagle also liked observing humans who passed by his aviary.

How Geo passed away

According to the statement, Geo was admitted to the avian hospital in Bird Paradise on Sep. 6 after his care team observed that he was not feeding well.

The initial blood tests also indicated that he was fighting an infection.

In the ward at the Avian Health and Research Centre, Geo was closely watched by Mandai Wildlife Group's veterinary healthcare and avian team, who were in close contact with the Phillippine Eagle Foundation on his treatment plan.

However, Geo's medical condition took a turn for the worse on the evening of Sep. 7.

During his ongoing treatment at the hospital, Geo collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice.

He also underwent a blood transfusion to bolster his chance of pulling through after a repeat blood test indicated his red blood cells were low as his body was focused on producing white blood cells to fight the infection.

Despite these efforts, Geo eventually succumbed to the infection.

X-rays taken earlier showed severe infection in his lung, leading to a guarded prognosis.

Preparation is being made for a necropsy and lab tests to get a definitive diagnosis.

Throughout the process, Mandai said its avian care and veterinary teams exchanged updates with the Philippine Eagle Foundation to determine and administer the best course of action for Geo.

In the mood for love before passing away

Since his arrival at Bird Paradise this June, Geo had settled in well and begun displaying behaviours indicating interest in mating with Smabisig, a female eagle who came into Mandai's care with Geo as a future breeding pair.

Following Geo's passing, the team at Mandai is turning their attention to Sambisig to ensure she adjusts well in this period of transition.

"Geo will always hold a special place in all our hearts. He was an incredible presence in our park and a great ambassador for his species," said Luis Neves, vice president of animal care at Mandai Wildlife Group.

Related story

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Group