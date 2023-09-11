Biden meets Li Qiang, says Taiwan invasion unlikely due to China's economic slump

U.S. president Joe Biden said Sunday (Sep. 10) that he had spoken with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in New Delhi, India, Reuters reported.

This is the highest-level meeting between the U.S. and China in almost 10 months since Biden and Xi spoke at the G20 summit in 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.

Speaking at a press conference in Vietnam, the 80-year-old U.S. president told the media that he and Li had discussed "about stability", adding that his meeting with the Chinese premier "wasn't confrontational at all".

China's economic "crisis"

Boasting U.S. economy as the "strongest" globally, Biden claimed that China's economic situation is in a "crisis", pointing towards issues in the real estate industry and the high rate of youth unemployment.

He also noted that a weak global economy could have contributed to China's slowing economic growth.

"One of the major economic tenets of [Xi's] plan isn't working at all right now," Biden said, as quoted by Reuters.

"This is not a criticism. It's an observation," Biden added, commenting that Xi "has his hands full right now".

In August, China released economic data showing consumer prices returning to positive territory — July's data showed consumer prices dropping by 0.3 per cent in July from a year earlier — fending off rumours of economic deflation.

Li said China could achieve its 2023 growth target of around 5 per cent, yet some analysts believe that exacerbating property slump, weak consumer spending and plummeting credit growth signalled lower economic growth.

Comprehensive strategic partnership

Arriving in Vietnam over the weekend, Biden's visit was intended to deepen economic and diplomatic ties between Washington and Hanoi, with the two countries formally upgrading their diplomatic ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership".

Biden told reporters that the partnership with one of China's oldest and staunchest allies was not about containing or isolating China, but about maintaining stability which abides with international rules.

"I think we think too much in terms of Cold War terms. It's not about that. It's about generating economic growth and stability," Biden said, as quoted by BBC.

"I want to see China succeed economically, but I want to see them succeed by the rules," he added.

"We're not looking to hurt China," Biden said as quoted by Nikkei Asia.

However, Biden noted that "China is beginning to change some of the rules of the game in terms of trade and other issues", pointing towards the country's decision to bar government officials and employees at state-owned enterprises from using iPhones.

Unlikely to invade Taiwan

Biden is sceptical that China's economic troubles could influence a potential decision to invade Taiwan.

"I don't think this is going to cause China to invade Taiwan," Biden said, as quoted by Reuters.

"As a matter of fact, the opposite, probably doesn't have the same capacity that it had before."

Top image via@POTUS/Twitter.