Passers-by remove broken glass from beer bottles after crates fall off lorry along Republic Ave

Beery good.

Fiona Tan | September 12, 2023, 02:42 PM

Passers-by stopped what they were doing in the middle of the day to help clean up a mess after several crates of beer fell off a lorry in Kallang.

Beer waterfall

Based on a TikTok by @eeshark, the lorry was transporting crates of Carlsberg beer at that time.

The lorry was presumably executing a turn from Beach Road into Republic Avenue when the crates fell off the vehicle and landed on the road.

In the video, the middle lane was covered in shards of green glass and spilled beer.

The lorry had come to a stop on the right-most lane.

Image screenshot from @eeshark/TikTok.

Several passers-by could be seen sweeping the glass shards with makeshift tools they could get their hands on.

It is unclear how long the cleanup effort took as the video ended shortly after.

You can watch the video below:

@eesharkI would’ve caused more mess than help based on experience.♬ Clean Up! - Super Simple Songs

Top image from @eeshark/TikTok

