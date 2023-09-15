Alleged alien corpses displayed in Mexico congress, presentation slammed as gimmick

A UFO hearing was held in Mexico's congress on Sep. 13, 2023 with the alleged remains of the non-human beings paraded in front of politicians and media.

— yalnız kurt (@MApodogan) September 13, 2023

The two tiny "bodies" had three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, and are said to not be related to any life on Earth.

However, critics have slammed the presentation as a "stunt", Reuters reported.

What happened at the hearing

The bodies were presented in cases by long-time Mexican UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan, who testified under oath.

He said the remains were not mummies, nor were they manipulated, reported Washington Post.

Supposedly found in 2017

The "bodies" were supposedly originally found near Peru's ancient Nazca Lines in 2017, which raised questions about how they were taken out of the country and transported to Mexico.

Peruvian Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said, according to Reuters: "I am going to ask for information to see what has happened... about the removal of pre-Hispanic objects, because I understand they are part of pre-Hispanic bone remains."

She added that there is a "criminal complaint" from the Ministry of Culture against some people who had a relationship with Maussan and his associates.

Controversial assertions

Carbon dating by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico supposedly concluded the bodies are about 1,000 years old.

But researchers in the university have distanced themselves from Maussan's testimony, New York Times reported.

They said they were not involved in collecting the sample and did not come in contact with the full specimens.

Maussan also alleged that X-rays revealed one of the beings had “eggs” inside it.

Footage of the scans of the bodies supposedly with skeletal structure are available online.

Meksika'daki "uzaylı fosili iddiası" gündem oldu



Meksika Kongresinde düzenlenen oturumda gazeteci ve ufolog Jamia Maussan'ın uzaylılara ait olduğunu iddia ettiği fosilleri sergilemesi ülkede gündem oldu.



— Abdullah Çiftçi (@abdullahciftcib) September 13, 2023

Scans of the bodies shown in congress purportedly also showed the beings had retractable necks, no teeth, large brains and big eyes.

Controversial figure

Maussan is no stranger to controversy.

He has been accused of engaging in pseudoscience and false claims regarding extraterrestrials.

He was involved in a video in 2017 that showed remains similar to those brought to Mexico, except the ones from six years ago were bigger.

In 2015, a body alleged to have extraterrestrial origin got debunked as a mummified child’s corpse.

Archaeologists said some of the bodies may have been Indigenous Peruvians, but were mutilated to be pass off as non-human.

Associated Press reported that the latest two bodies have been declared by Peru’s prosecutor’s office as specimens that were “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin”.

Experts have not analysed up close the remains from the latest event.

But Maussan remained defiant as he told Reuters his critics had yet to present evidence to counter his claims.

"What they want is to take away the force that this discovery has, but only with testimonies, with questioning and without a single piece of evidence," Maussan said.

"We have been doing investigations for years... they want to come here to investigate with just talk."

Former U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who also attended the hearing to share his personal experience with sightings of "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAP, slammed the presentation.

— Ryan Graves (@uncertainvector) September 13, 2023

"Yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," Graves said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

