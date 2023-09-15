Back

Alleged alien corpses displayed in Mexico congress, presentation slammed as gimmick

Little green men.

Belmont Lay | September 15, 2023, 05:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A UFO hearing was held in Mexico's congress on Sep. 13, 2023 with the alleged remains of the non-human beings paraded in front of politicians and media.

The two tiny "bodies" had three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, and are said to not be related to any life on Earth.

However, critics have slammed the presentation as a "stunt", Reuters reported.

What happened at the hearing

The bodies were presented in cases by long-time Mexican UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan, who testified under oath.

via

via alchetron.com

He said the remains were not mummies, nor were they manipulated, reported Washington Post.

Supposedly found in 2017

The "bodies" were supposedly originally found near Peru's ancient Nazca Lines in 2017, which raised questions about how they were taken out of the country and transported to Mexico.

Peruvian Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said, according to Reuters: "I am going to ask for information to see what has happened... about the removal of pre-Hispanic objects, because I understand they are part of pre-Hispanic bone remains."

She added that there is a "criminal complaint" from the Ministry of Culture against some people who had a relationship with Maussan and his associates.

Controversial assertions

Carbon dating by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico supposedly concluded the bodies are about 1,000 years old.

But researchers in the university have distanced themselves from Maussan's testimony, New York Times reported.

They said they were not involved in collecting the sample and did not come in contact with the full specimens.

Maussan also alleged that X-rays revealed one of the beings had “eggs” inside it.

via

Footage of the scans of the bodies supposedly with skeletal structure are available online.

Scans of the bodies shown in congress purportedly also showed the beings had retractable necks, no teeth, large brains and big eyes.

Controversial figure

Maussan is no stranger to controversy.

He has been accused of engaging in pseudoscience and false claims regarding extraterrestrials.

He was involved in a video in 2017 that showed remains similar to those brought to Mexico, except the ones from six years ago were bigger.

In 2015, a body alleged to have extraterrestrial origin got debunked as a mummified child’s corpse.

Archaeologists said some of the bodies may have been Indigenous Peruvians, but were mutilated to be pass off as non-human.

Associated Press reported that the latest two bodies have been declared by Peru’s prosecutor’s office as specimens that were “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin”.

Experts have not analysed up close the remains from the latest event.

But Maussan remained defiant as he told Reuters his critics had yet to present evidence to counter his claims.

"What they want is to take away the force that this discovery has, but only with testimonies, with questioning and without a single piece of evidence," Maussan said.

"We have been doing investigations for years... they want to come here to investigate with just talk."

Former U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who also attended the hearing to share his personal experience with sightings of "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAP, slammed the presentation.

"Yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," Graves said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

Top photos via here & here

Boy holds umbrella to shelter alighting passengers at Punggol bus stop

Not all heroes wear capes.

September 15, 2023, 04:22 PM

Majority of S'poreans with no religion believe in God, unseen beings, praying for dead relatives & karma: Survey

Even among religiously unaffiliated Singaporeans who were raised with no religion, the majority still believe in God and unseen beings.

September 15, 2023, 04:19 PM

China's defence minister not seen in over 2 weeks, allegedly missed scheduled meeting with S'pore Chief of Navy

Li Shangfu was last seen at the end of August 2023.

September 15, 2023, 04:17 PM

Diners continue to eat as 6 men slash 2 men with parang knives at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

The six men, aged between 22 and 34, have since been arrested by the police.

September 15, 2023, 03:49 PM

Foreign student in S'pore nearly incurs S$300 fine for not returning tray after meal, warns others students

He shared about the experience on social media.

September 15, 2023, 03:36 PM

2 of 3 stray dogs, believed to have attacked & killed dozens of community cats, captured by AVS

Cases of cat deaths were first reported in January.

September 15, 2023, 03:01 PM

Anwar jokes that M'sia's fuel subsidies benefit rich S'poreans visiting Johor

He also professed his admiration of GST as an efficient tax system, but one for the future.

September 15, 2023, 02:44 PM

S'pore police arrest man, 26, for getting victim to transfer S$40,000 but not delivering 2nd-hand car

It was a Volkswagen Polo.

September 15, 2023, 01:56 PM

First look: NewJeans & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central

What's your ETA?

September 15, 2023, 01:28 PM

2 men, aged 34 & 61, arrested after fighting at entrance of Changi condo

One man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

September 15, 2023, 12:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.