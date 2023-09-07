An air-con may be the most important home purchase a S’porean can make. Make sure you get the right one.

There’s lots to love about living in Singapore, but unfortunately, the strong sun is almost unavoidable when you step outside.

With relentless temperatures previously reaching as high as 37°C in some parts of the island, it’s a good idea to seek shelter indoors if you’re able to.

In extreme cases, one may even suffer from heatstroke, and if left unchecked, may lead to serious injury or worse.

So what can you do? Keep hydrated and if possible, switch on the air-conditioner.

After all, the air-con has been hailed as one of history’s most important inventions by none other than Lee Kuan Yew.

Rumours abound

If your mother is anything like mine, you may have grown up hearing many rumours about the air-con.

Rumours like how leaving your air-con running the whole night will make you sick in the morning.

Seeing as how high temperatures are not going away anytime soon, an air-con is one of the most important purchases Singaporeans can make for their home.

Having moved house recently, one of the things my family paid special attention to was our new air-con system.

Not only would the right air-con help us to cope with the sweltering Singapore weather, it would also help us save on energy bills and be kinder to the environment.

If anyone’s in a similar situation, you may find the advice I got from Daikin Proshop air-con experts to be useful.

With expert advice along with Daikin Proshop, finding an air-con that’s right for you can be fast and hassle free.

Will leaving the air-con running non-stop all night give me a fever?

Daikin experts attributed this to some people setting the temperature too low, and as heat inside the room gradually goes down over the course of the night, some wake up with cold symptoms.

Others may also experience a dry and scratchy throat, as an air-con dries the air in a room.

Does the temperature setting actually help with energy bills?

You may have heard that the National Environment Agency (NEA) recommends that air-con temperature be set at 25°C or higher.

Their estimation is S$13 saved a year with each degree raised.

While 25°C is a useful guide, individual comfort may vary from person to person. Therefore, find the temperature that suits you, while bearing in mind that going lower could cost more.

What if you can’t find the remote control for the air-con?

Not all air-cons need remote controls to work. Daikin’s Smart & Voice Control allows you to issue commands with just your voice. Specific commands are also possible, such as “set the temperature to 25 degrees” or “turn off the living room air-con.”

If you download the Daikin Mobile Controller App, you can even turn on your air-con before you reach home, providing accessibility and comfort for your daily lifestyle.

Criteria to keep in mind when buying air-con

Here are some key points to consider when you go shopping for an air-con.

First of all, identify the basics e.g. which room will the unit be installed, the size of the room, and its cooling capacity.

An undersized unit will not effectively cool the room, while an oversized unit will waste energy and may result in increased humidity. It is recommended to get a correct capacity (BTU/Hr) to match the room space so that the inverter air-con system can perform optimally.

Aside from that, you may want to consider details such as energy efficiency.

Look for the tick rating system, with five being the maximum in terms of efficiency.

To ensure peace of mind, look for reputable brands that specialise in making the exact products you’re looking for.

While they may be a little more expensive, these brands have been investing in research and development for a long time, and use high-quality materials and components. You’re more likely to get a quality product that can last for a long time.

Check out the Proshop

With all that in mind, check out the Daikin Proshop before making that purchase.

By visiting the proshop, experience the full range of R32 air-cons, and test out features like airflow and voice control for yourself.

The Daikin range includes a number of neat features that address some major concerns.

For example, the Daikin multi-split system has a Night Set Mode that automatically raises the room temperature by 0.5°C an hour after the off-timer is set.

This makes it less likely that you wake up with cold symptoms or a dry throat.

If it’s energy efficiency you’re looking for, Daikin iSmileEco has the highest rating, 5 ticks for energy efficiency.

Installation worries? Don’t worry!

Selecting and buying your air-con isn’t the end of the journey.

First-time buyers may not have the technical skills and knowledge about the intricacies of air-con installation.

But once you select your preferred item, Daikin’s team of certified installers will help to install the air-con unit and attend to follow-up servicing needs.

Daikin certified installers regularly undergo training programmes conducted by Daikin. Together with NEA training and R32 installation certification under their belts, you can be assured that installation and servicing will be handled to high standards.

If you’re having any issues, customer support is on hand to help. According to the Daikin experts, air-conditioners come with excellent customer support which ensures that you have access to reliable after-sales service and technical support, should you encounter any issues.

At Daikin Proshop, you can expect to find a complete range of “top-notch installation materials” to support dealers and contractors, therefore ensuring that your air-con will be top-notch as well.

So don’t worry about having a sticky and uncomfortable night’s sleep.

