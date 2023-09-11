9 out of 146 Air China passengers sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation & abrasions during evacuation

An Air China flight, CA403, flying to Singapore Changi Airport from Chengdu, China, requested priority landing after declaring an emergency at around 4pm on Sep. 10.

Smoke was reported in the forward cargo hold and lavatory.

Videos circulated online also showed smoke filled the interior of the aircraft.

CA403's request was acceded and it landed on Changi Airport Runway 3 at around 4:15pm.

Emergency slides were deployed to facilitate evacuation.

Fire put out minutes after plane landed at Changi Airport

The Airport Emergency Services put out the fire in the left engine of the aircraft at around 4:25pm, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS)'s media release.

CAAS also informed that there were 146 passengers and nine crew members on board.

All passengers and crew were evacuated safely and ferried by bus to the terminal.

Nine passengers suffered minor injuries

Nine passengers sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during the evacuation process, and they have since been attended to.

Air China and Changi Airport Group are providing assistance to all passengers and crew.

Runway 3 was temporarily closed but was reopened at around 7pm after the disabled aircraft was towed away and checks were conducted at the runway.

The incident resulted in an aircraft being diverted to Batam, Indonesia, while the runway was closed.

The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident and has contacted its Chinese counterpart who will be assisting with the investigation, CAAS updated.

Top photos via XiaoHongShu