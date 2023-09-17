55% off mattresses, bed frames & sofas at Four Star’s Ang Mo Kio pop-up store from Sep. 20 to 24

If you were looking to change your mattress, bed frames and sofas, this sale could not have come at a better time.

Four Star is holding its biggest pop-up event at Ang Mo Kio selling premium mattresses and beds for 55 per cent off from Sep. 20 to 24.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Premium label mattresses

Homeowners can choose their ideal mattress from a variety of premium labels such as Detense Arcticsilk, Chiro+, Kids Pedic and Tencel.

Prices start from S$199 for a single size, S$299 for a super single size, S$399 for a queen size, and S$499 for a king size.

Detense Arcticsilk

If you are someone who perspires easily and can’t get a good night’s sleep without the air conditioner on full blast, check out Detense Arcticsilk’s Cooling and Anti Static mattress which are designed to help you stay cool and disperse heat quickly.

Their mattresses’ breathability and durability are certified by the Japanese Industrial Standard Committee.

They are also anti-static which means it can discharge static electricity from human bodies, in turn reducing stress and muscle tension.

Chiro+ Series

Do you experience consistent backaches? It’s possible that your mattress doesn’t support your spine and posture while you’re sleeping.

Chiro+ Series has an extremely firm mattress and is specially designed to provide orthopaedic posture support.

It is made of organic cotton, and comes with a high-density foam encasement at the side to enhance the mattresses’ durability.

Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed

The Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed was specially created to support a body's natural contours, promoting healthy alignment and reducing pressure points for a better night's sleep.

The recline and foot placement functions can be adjusted to suit your comfort via an all-in-one app on your smartphone or tablet.

There are also multiple massage options and intensities along with a timer mode and a USB charger attached to the bed.

It comes with a 10-year structural warranty and a 1-year motor warranty.

Designer Bed Frames and Storage Beds

Be sure to check out Four Star’s Designer Bed Frames and Storage Beds, with prices starting from S$199.

Four Star’s bed frames come with a headboard that are fitted to Divan bases, which are made using durable and sturdy wooden frames.

Homeowners have the option to choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials, or wooden and metal legs for their bed frames.

Their storage bed frames are equipped with a German Hydraulic lift system (which comes with a 10-year warranty) that allows customers to lift the bed with ease and store their belongings.

Here are the types of storage beds:

Lift up Bed

Storage bed with drawers

Storage bed with side cabinets

Pull-out bed

Beddings from HygeeB

While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up bedding sets from Four Star’s partner brand HyggeB.

Bed sheet sets from its Eco Ori Bamboo Sateen collection are available from S$75, while Bamboo Lyocell pillowcases and bolster cases cost just S$15 a pair.

Sofas

Four Star also offers a variety of sofa designs, including L-shaped sofas, three-seater sofas, recliners, and more.

Customers can also personalise their sofa to add the number of seats, change the layout and choose different materials from fabric to leather to fit their unique style and preferences.

Their premium three-seater fabric sofa, leather and fabric one-seater recliner sofa and their electric recliner premium leather sofa cost S$499, S$299 and $999 respectively.

Other perks

Customers will get to enjoy free delivery for items purchased. They’ll also be able to claim their taxi ride and parking fees upon checkout.

There’s a 0 per cent interest instalment plan for up to 12 months when customers use any of the major credit cards.

Freebies

Novita air purifier with a minimum spend of S$5000

Philips air fryer with a minimum spend of S$4000

A pair of Four Star Chiro memory foam pillows with a minimum spend of S$3000

Four Star neck pillow with a minimum spend of S$2000

Four Star’s pop-up store

Address: LINK @AMK, 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 #01-26/27, S569139

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

WhatsApp/Call:

Mattresses and bed frames: 8683 9906

Other furniture: 9068 1287

This sponsored article made the writer rethink her bed situation.

