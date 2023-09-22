Back

Le Le's farewell: 40% off River Wonders 1 adult & 1 child admission bundle from Oct. 6-31

Le Le's last day in the exhibit will be on Nov. 20.

Ashley Tan | September 22, 2023, 06:04 PM

To commemorate panda cub Le Le's departure for China in December 2023, River Wonders will be holding special panda-related activities for guests from Oct. 6 to 31.

Additionally, there will be a 40 per cent discount off the one adult and one child admission bundle to River Wonders during this period.

Here are some of the activities guests can enjoy during the "Bon Voyage, Le Le!" campaign:

  • A series of photo points of Le Le’s growth milestones.

  • Interactive photo points showing the best moments of Le Le’s playtime as he explores different enrichment toys.

  • A mailbox for guests to drop off fan mail such as letters, drawings, or photos for Le le. The top three fan mail chosen can stand a chance to win Le Le merchandise.

  • A panda mascot family meet-and-greet.

  • Guests who come dressed up in panda-inspired outfits can receive an exclusive Le Le sticker sheet (limited quantities available and on a first-come-first served basis).

Why is Le Le leaving?

Guests will get to see Le Le for the last time on Nov. 20, and a farewell event will be held in the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders.

Members of the public will get to see Le Le from 10am to 2pm till then. His mother, Jia Jia, will be in the exhibit from 2pm to 6pm.

Le Le's return to China will contribute to the conservation of the giant panda species there.

The juvenile panda, who turned two on Aug. 14, has been showing signs of independence, such as resting and playing on his own and away from his mother, Jia Jia.

His mother has also started to show signs of avoidance behaviours, such as moving away when he approaches.

Jia Jia will eventually reject her cub — a natural process of pandas' growth in the wild, as pandas are solitary by nature.

Both Kai Kai and Jia Jia, will remain at Singapore's River Wonders under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group.

