15-year-old reader asks: Does artwork of Tharman & Tan Kin Lian smiling at each other mean anything?

Dear Mothership,

I am Alopa, a 15-year-old who greatly enjoys the content you put forth. It really inspired me to research more into the latest happenings in Singapore. In fact, it even helped me with my Social Studies exams in school!

I am writing to you today to ask for the message behind the image attached below.

One of my friends sent it to me, and it sparked a little discussion between us, as we could not decipher the meaning behind it, if we were to analyse it using Social Studies (GCE Ordinary Levels) methods.

My friend argued that in the illustration, Tan Kin Lian and Tharman Shanmugaratnam are smiling at each other, which alludes to their closer ties, in contrast to Ng Kok Song, who is running "alone".

Would this statement be correct?

However, I think it was just the art perspective of the drawing, with no hidden motive.

I humbly thank you for your time and response!

Editor's note: Pleasantly surprised to know that our readers would have such spirited debates over our Presidential Election banner.

We did not intend to convey any subtext regarding the relationships between the candidates.

It was, as Alopa pointed out, perspective. We wanted to have the smiling faces of all three candidates visible (and identifiable) while having them run neck and neck.