S'pore woman, 101, sells snacks & toys at Beauty World Centre

Respect.

Keyla Supharta | September 07, 2023, 02:05 PM

In a constantly modernising landscape where everything is ever-changing, one provision shop at Beauty World appears to have withstood the test of time.

Known as Lean Seng Lee Trading Centre, the provision shop nestled in the basement of Beauty World Centre has been causing a buzz around social media lately with its 101-year-old owner at the forefront of online attention.

Image via @bibipew/TikTok.

Selling various things

An increasingly disappearing trade, mama shops are traditional provision stores commonly found in the heartland providing drinks, snacks, and even toys— most of which can be found in Lean Seng Lee Trading.

According to TikTok user @bibipew, the mama shop sells children's toys, head clips, drinks, candy, snacks, and Pokémon cards.

Children's toys. Image via @bibipew/TikTok.

Snacks. Image via @bibipew/TikTok.

Hair accessories. Image via @bibipew/TikTok.

Friendly

When TikTok user @bibipew shared his experience patronising the Mama Shop on the popular social media app, he said that the elderly shopowner "mainly speak[s] Hokkien".

While he was not able to speak Hokkien fluently, the TikTok user gathered that the elderly woman was friendly despite his limited interactions with her.

At the end of his visit, the TikTok user bought a few things and gave her S$20, telling her to keep the change.

However, the shopowner gave the TikTok user three extra packs of snacks instead.

@bibipew 101 YEARS OLD AH MA MAMASHOP IN SINGAPORE Beauty world 美世界有一个101岁啊嬷开的MAMASHOP lean lian lee trading #sharesomelove #support #simlimtower #tiktoksg #fyp #icecream #icecreamcart #sharingiscaring #love #101yearsold #101岁啊嬷 #啊嬷 #beautyworld #dtl #美世界 #mamashop #hokkien #福建话 #零食 #连胜利贸易 #leanlianlee #leanlianleetrading ♬ 【No drums】 Emotional space-like epic ... - MoppySound

Working to pass the time

Since the video was uploaded, many commenters have recounted their experience of frequenting the mama shop.

One commenter also applauded her for continuing to work even at her age.

Some TikTok users pointed out that the elderly woman was apparently working to pass time, and would be more than happy to chat with her customers.

Her son would help to man the store sometimes, according to another commenter.

Lean Seng Lee Trading Centre

#B1-25 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588177

Opening hours: 10am-7pm, daily

Top image via @bibipew/TikTok.

