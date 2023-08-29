Back

Xi Jinping arrives for event at BRICS summit, one of his aides gets tackled by security

Brenda Khoo | August 29, 2023, 04:47 PM

Someone who was most likely an aide to China President Xi Jinping was caught on video being manhandled out of a conference at the BRICS summit in South Africa.

According to a tweet by NEXTA, the viral incident occurred on Aug. 23.

What happened

Xi was seen walking on the red carpet into the Summit conference room.

The aide of the Chinese leader lagged behind him and ran toward him to catch up as Xi walked into the room.

But security guards blocked the bodyguard to stop him from entering the room, and quickly closed the doors.

Just as the doors were about to close, Xi turned round, shrugged, then continued walking into the room.

Gif from NEXTA Twitter

Was he really a bodyguard?

However, some disputed that the man was a bodyguard.

"That's not a bodyguard, he looks like a nerd, should be an office clerk carrying a briefcase," said an online commenter.

"That would be a bodyguard? Someone much smaller and with a carry bag 💼 😂," said another commenter.

Another Twitter user @leylablengabs, commented, "It was not his bodyguard but his interpreter"

According to India Todaythe man was an aide to Xi.

Not the first unusual thing

This isn't the first unusual thing that has happened to Xi at the summit this year.

On Aug. 23, in what was reported by Sky News as an "extraordinary" and "strange" move, Xi failed to attend the business forum of the BRICS economic group.

Instead, he asked his commerce minister Wang Wentao to attend the forum instead.

It was rumoured that Xi was ill, but there was no official confirmation.

Why is Xi in South Africa

Xi was in South Africa to attend the annual BRICS Summit of major emerging economies.

BRICS is a five-member group of nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This year is the 15th BRICS Summit.

Top image from NEXTA.

