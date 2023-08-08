Back

M'sian man, 22, caught smuggling S$331,400 worth of heroin via Woodlands Checkpoint

The drugs could feed over 2,000 abusers for a week.

Joshua Lee | August 08, 2023, 11:25 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,723g of heroin into Singapore on Aug. 5.

The incident happened at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The drugs were found in a Malaysia-registered car.

When the car arrived at the Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA officers detected a haversack in the car boot during a routine check.

They found a big bundle in it.

Suspecting that it contained controlled drugs, the officers called the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

CNB officers found 10 bags of heroin in the big bundle.

The driver, a 22-year-old Malaysian, was arrested for suspected drug offences.

ICA said the 4,723g of heroin had an estimated value of more than S$331,400.

It can feed the addiction of about 2,240 abusers for a week.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security," said ICA.

"ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders. ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders."

Top images: Google Maps, ICA and CNB

Wall of Buona Vista MRT underpass vandalised with graffiti of syringe & hangman

The spraypainted words and symbols stretched about 5m.

August 08, 2023, 11:15 AM

PM Lee congratulates new Cambodian PM Hun Manet, and lauds outgoing PM Hun Sen

Also: a very quick explainer of what's next for Cambodia.

August 08, 2023, 10:58 AM

Rebecca Lim's family's bakes now available offline at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

No more waiting for delivery

August 08, 2023, 10:54 AM

S'pore Airlines to fly more to key countries starting March 2024 & use bigger planes

More flying to do.

August 08, 2023, 02:38 AM

S'pore police arrest man, 22, for stealing 500 Pokemon cards from various locations

He got caught after going back to the store to steal again.

August 08, 2023, 12:51 AM

S'porean singer-actor Nat Ho releases first Korean sound track for K-drama 'Sing My Crush'

The song is in English and is titled 'With You'.

August 07, 2023, 07:35 PM

S'pore loanshark gets runners to splash paint in M'sia, but gets ambushed & car smashed

The loanshark claims the son in the family worked in Singapore and borrowed S$1,000 two years ago, and now owes S$13,000.

August 07, 2023, 06:59 PM

Macaque steals ang ku kueh from Punggol bus interchange stall, eats filling after peeling off leaf & skin

Feast like a gourmet.

August 07, 2023, 06:39 PM

Doctor at Yishun clinic does CPR on seated unconscious man, who died 1 week later

He was charged by the Singapore Medical Council for failing to meet professional standards.

August 07, 2023, 06:27 PM

Tampines coffee shop glass cup suddenly shatters causing injuries, patrons claim staff said 'not my business'

The patrons were more infuriated at the alleged lack of empathy than the cup shattering.

August 07, 2023, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.