M'sian man, 22, caught smuggling S$331,400 worth of heroin via Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,723g of heroin into Singapore on Aug. 5.

The incident happened at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The drugs were found in a Malaysia-registered car.

When the car arrived at the Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA officers detected a haversack in the car boot during a routine check.

They found a big bundle in it.

Suspecting that it contained controlled drugs, the officers called the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

CNB officers found 10 bags of heroin in the big bundle.

The driver, a 22-year-old Malaysian, was arrested for suspected drug offences.

ICA said the 4,723g of heroin had an estimated value of more than S$331,400.

It can feed the addiction of about 2,240 abusers for a week.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security," said ICA.

"ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders. ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders."

Top images: Google Maps, ICA and CNB