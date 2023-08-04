Back

Woman angry after Far East Plaza salon gives her S$45 'ugly', badly blended bob

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | August 04, 2023, 04:35 PM

One woman's trip to the hair salon turned sour after she emerged with a poorly-executed bob cut.

Posting on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the woman said the haircut was done at Far East Plaza.

And apparently, it cost S$45.

Here's what it looked like:

"Expensive doesn’t mean it’s good," she said.

She added that the hairstylist who gave her the "bob" was a Korean man who "probably doesn’t even know how to cut hair".

She had requested a bob, but was given what she called an "anyhow cut" hairstyle.

The hairstylist allegedly cut her hair without the use of a comb and completed the job in a rush.

"Shame on him being a senior hair stylist," the unhappy customer complained.

The salon ultimately refunded the cost of the haircut.

However, the woman was still miffed because she said it would take a long time for her hair to grow back to an acceptable length.

"I’ve no confidence (in) this salon anymore! They lost a customer forever," said the woman, who warned other users to be careful when choosing a hair salon.

"I really hope this unprofessional hairstylist will have his karma," she said, adding in a subsequent comment that she was very affected by the haircut, which was "too ugly".

She subsequently visited another hair salon, attempting to salvage her haircut.

However, there was nothing that could be done because the hair at the sides was uneven.

An example of an actual bob is supposed to look like that, a Facebook user pointed out:

All images: Complaint Singapore. 

