S'porean woman, 80, passes away 3 hours after husband, 92, cremated on Chinese Valentine's day

Proof that true love exists.

Winnie Li | August 31, 2023, 06:38 PM

An 80-year-old Singaporean woman passed away in the hospital three hours after her late husband, who succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 92, was cremated on Aug. 22, 2023.

The Aug. 22 date coincided with the Chinese Valentine's Day, also known as Qixi Festival (七夕).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the youngest daughter of the couple, surnamed Lin (transliteration from Mandarin), shared that her parents had been married for 59 years.

Their ashes would also be placed together so that they could remain together in the next life.

The love story

According to Lin, her father came to Singapore at a young age from Fujian province in China, and her mother, surnamed Li (transliteration from Mandarin), was a local.

They met through a friend, and senior Lin fell in love with Li at first sight.

In 1964, the couple decided to tie the knot. At the time, senior Lin was 32 years old, and Li was only 20 years old.

However, instead of affecting their relationship, the 12-year age gap only made senior Lin cherish Li more.

"Before my mother married my father, she was the youngest daughter of her family. So my father really took good care of her," added Lin.

Couple raised 5 children together

Over the course of their marriage, the couple raised five children, shared Lin.

To raise his family, senior Lin worked as a fishmonger and would wake up every day at 2am or 3am.

Li took up the homemaking responsibilities and kept everything in the family in order.

Besides assuming the role of the breadwinner for his family, Lin père also helped with house chores because he didn't want Li to be too tired:

"My father didn't want my mother to be too tired, so he would insist on washing his own clothes after coming home from work. When my mother was in confinement after giving birth, my father would do his best to accompany her and take care of her. He was a really good husband," added Lin.

Senior Lin passed away due to cancer

Lin also told Shin Min that her father was hospitalised on Aug. 17, 2023, due to fluid accumulating in his lungs.

A medical check later revealed that senior Lin had lung cancer, and he passed away at the National University Hospital on Aug. 19.

Lin's mother was also hospitalised due to some health issues.

"After my father's body was cremated at around 11am on Aug. 22, we received a notification from the hospital an hour later informing us that my mother was in critical condition. My mother must have felt some connections with my father, as she passed away in the hospital later that day at around 2pm, and Aug. 22 was Qixi Festival," shared Lin.

Senior Lin wore his wedding suit at his funeral

Lin also revealed that her father had told her a few years ago that he would like to wear the suit he wore at his wedding at his funeral.

"Over the years, my father had cherished the suit, which carried special meaning for him. He had even sent it for dry cleaning previously, so it was kept as new. When we put the suit onto him after he passed away, it fitted him very well," said Lin.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

