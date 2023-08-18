Back

A Noodle Story owners open French-inspired eatery serving scrambled eggs bento meals in the CBD

How do you like your eggs in the morning?

Khine Zin Htet | August 18, 2023, 02:42 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

The owners of seven-time Michelin Bib Gourmand stall A Noodle Story have opened a new eatery in Frasers Tower.

Called White Bird Scramble, the restaurant specialises in freshly scrambled eggs and toast inspired by co-founder Gwern Khoo's culinary training in French cuisine.

Menu

Here's a look at the menu.

Photo from White Bird Scramble

There's also an option to create your own meal:

Photo from White Bird Scramble

This option comes in three sizes and will get you a bento box with ingredients of your choice.

We tried the Balanced meal (S$17), which comes with:

  • a toast

  • a choice of signature scrambled eggs or a side

  • a main

  • three sides

  • A choice of dressing and toppings

We didn't opt for any dressing or toppings. Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Here's what we chose:

  • Buttery brioche toast

  • Juicy oven-roasted cajun chicken-thigh with burnt lemon

  • Signature scrambled eggs

  • Zucchini and carrot with crushed nuts

  • Mesclun salad leaves

  • Sautéed mushroom medley

The cajun chicken was moderately seasoned, and has a slight zest from the burnt lemon.

The scrambled eggs, on the other hand, were fluffy and had a buttery smoothness.

Overall, the meal was delicious. We also liked that the ingredients were not pre-made so diners can expect to get fresh and hot bentos.

@mothership.nova White Bird Scramble 📍: Frasers Tower (The Oasis), 182 Cecil Street, 02-14, S069547 ⏰: Weekdays, 11am to 7:30pm Saturdays, 11am to 2pm 🍴: Balanced (Buttery brioche toast, cajun chicken thigh, signature scrambled egg, zucchini & carrots, mesclun salad leaves, sautéed mushroom medley) S$17 #sgfoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #scrambledeggs #bentobox ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) - MEYY

White Bird Scramble

182 Cecil Street, Frasers Tower (The Oasis) #02-14 Singapore 069547

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 11am to 7:30pm

Saturdays: 11am to 2pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top image by Lee Wei Lin.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Hood Vibes pub at Yishun HDB void deck draws complaints of noise & patrons smoking outside

HDB is investigating into a potential breach of licensing conditions.

August 18, 2023, 01:39 PM

Man, 29, arrested for cheating lover of S$400,000, asked for money to invest

The couple met on a dating app and the man asked for money on the pretext of investing and generating good returns. 

August 18, 2023, 01:03 PM

Suntec Convention Centre gender-neutral toilet for event on Aug 16-19

Some people were not too happy about it.

August 18, 2023, 12:03 PM

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song & Tan Kin Lian qualify for Presidential Election 2023

There will be polling day.

August 18, 2023, 12:01 PM

S'pore brothers practise lion dance on stools as kids, win 1st & 3rd place at recent Genting tournament

Muscle memory and trust in each other.

August 18, 2023, 12:01 PM

Rosmah to travel to S'pore for grandchild's birth

This will be Rosmah's fourth application for the return of her passport since it was impounded in 2019.

August 18, 2023, 11:11 AM

9 in 10 S'poreans see need to put nation before self: PAP survey

The questions were based on speeches made by Lee Kuan Yew from 1955 to 2012, focusing on themes he covered repeatedly.

August 18, 2023, 11:03 AM

Woman suing ex-hubby, the second-gen owner of Whampoa soya bean drink stall, over brand

Both sides have claimed that they have damaged each other's business.

August 18, 2023, 10:17 AM

Shopping trolley spotted on North East Line train

Is this allowed?

August 18, 2023, 12:27 AM

6 people applied for PE2023 certificate of eligibility: Elections Department

No names given.

August 17, 2023, 11:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.