A Noodle Story owners open French-inspired eatery serving scrambled eggs bento meals in the CBD

The owners of seven-time Michelin Bib Gourmand stall A Noodle Story have opened a new eatery in Frasers Tower.
Called White Bird Scramble, the restaurant specialises in freshly scrambled eggs and toast inspired by co-founder Gwern Khoo's culinary training in French cuisine.
Menu
Here's a look at the menu.
There's also an option to create your own meal:
This option comes in three sizes and will get you a bento box with ingredients of your choice.
We tried the Balanced meal (S$17), which comes with:
- a toast
- a choice of signature scrambled eggs or a side
- a main
- three sides
- A choice of dressing and toppings
Here's what we chose:
- Buttery brioche toast
- Juicy oven-roasted cajun chicken-thigh with burnt lemon
- Signature scrambled eggs
- Zucchini and carrot with crushed nuts
- Mesclun salad leaves
- Sautéed mushroom medley
The cajun chicken was moderately seasoned, and has a slight zest from the burnt lemon.
The scrambled eggs, on the other hand, were fluffy and had a buttery smoothness.
Overall, the meal was delicious. We also liked that the ingredients were not pre-made so diners can expect to get fresh and hot bentos.
@mothership.nova White Bird Scramble 📍: Frasers Tower (The Oasis), 182 Cecil Street, 02-14, S069547 ⏰: Weekdays, 11am to 7:30pm Saturdays, 11am to 2pm 🍴: Balanced (Buttery brioche toast, cajun chicken thigh, signature scrambled egg, zucchini & carrots, mesclun salad leaves, sautéed mushroom medley) S$17 #sgfoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #scrambledeggs #bentobox ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) - MEYY
White Bird Scramble
182 Cecil Street, Frasers Tower (The Oasis) #02-14 Singapore 069547
Opening hours:
Weekdays: 11am to 7:30pm
Saturdays: 11am to 2pm
Closed on Sundays.
Top image by Lee Wei Lin.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.