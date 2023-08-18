A Noodle Story owners open French-inspired eatery serving scrambled eggs bento meals in the CBD

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The owners of seven-time Michelin Bib Gourmand stall A Noodle Story have opened a new eatery in Frasers Tower.

Called White Bird Scramble, the restaurant specialises in freshly scrambled eggs and toast inspired by co-founder Gwern Khoo's culinary training in French cuisine.

Menu

Here's a look at the menu.

There's also an option to create your own meal:

This option comes in three sizes and will get you a bento box with ingredients of your choice.

We tried the Balanced meal (S$17), which comes with:

a toast

a choice of signature scrambled eggs or a side

a main

three sides

A choice of dressing and toppings

Here's what we chose:

Buttery brioche toast

Juicy oven-roasted cajun chicken-thigh with burnt lemon

Signature scrambled eggs

Zucchini and carrot with crushed nuts

Mesclun salad leaves

Sautéed mushroom medley

The cajun chicken was moderately seasoned, and has a slight zest from the burnt lemon.

The scrambled eggs, on the other hand, were fluffy and had a buttery smoothness.

Overall, the meal was delicious. We also liked that the ingredients were not pre-made so diners can expect to get fresh and hot bentos.

White Bird Scramble

182 Cecil Street, Frasers Tower (The Oasis) #02-14 Singapore 069547

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 11am to 7:30pm

Saturdays: 11am to 2pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top image by Lee Wei Lin.