5 things I wish I knew before I became a pet owner in S’pore

Being a pet owner can be a delightful and rewarding experience.

Pets are such wonderful companions. They don’t talk back, they won’t give you the cold shoulder, and they’re such a welcome sight after a long day battling the office Karen.

But becoming a pet owner can be quite the culture shock, especially for those who are doing it for the first time.

Here are some things our colleagues wish they had known before they became paw-rents themselves.

1. Don't underestimate the commitment level

We all know that it takes a fair bit of effort and resources to make sure your pet is thriving.

But the commitments of a pet owner go far beyond making sure they get proper meals, check ups, and exercise.

Some issues—or some might say inconveniences—are only evident after one spends time with an animal in close quarters.

M, a paw-rent to a 10-year-old ginger tabby, wishes he had known about managing hairballs before he got his cat.

“It was quite a shock the first time I heard my cat coughing up a hairball. He really sounded like an elderly man coughing.”

Hairballs occur because cats, in the process of grooming themselves, swallow cat hairs which accumulate in their stomach and get regurgitated as a mass.

To minimise them, you need to brush your cat regularly so they don’t ingest so much hair.

Z, a colleague who fosters animals, was taken aback by the amount of shedded fur when she took in her first dog.

“Everywhere I looked, there were tufts of dog fur on the floor. Even in the kitchen, which the dog never entered, I found dog fur on the lid of my wok.”

Now, seeing pieces of your furkid in all corners of the house might not aggravate you, but it might be a sticking point for the people you live with.

Z shared that the constantly spawning tufts of dog fur in the house was a source of stress for her mother.

In the end, Z took it upon herself to clean the house with a vacuum cleaner every day to maintain the peace at home.

2. Pets with health issues can be supported with special diets

Just like us, our pets might develop illnesses in their lifetime and require special help. This can take the form of a special diet.

PetCubes produces a range of pet food called Veterinary Support Diets.

Formulated by wildlife nutritionist Francis Cabana, these diets support dogs who are undergoing therapy for health issues.

There are four different formulas in this range:

Ketogenic Diet for dogs with cancer, diabetes or epilepsy Renal Support for dogs with declining kidney function Pancreas Support for dogs with pancreatitis Digestive Support for dogs with sensitive digestive systems and chronic diarrhoea

For example, PetCubes’ Renal Support Diet is low in phosphorus and sodium but high in potassium. The Ketogenic Diet is low in soluble carbohydrates to support a dog’s ketone energy metabolism.

Each is made with 100 per cent human-grade ingredients and no preservatives. They are gently cooked to prevent any burden on an immune-compromised dog.

W, who lost a dog to cancer, said that the low amount of carbohydrates in the Ketogenic Diet is a “huge plus” since carbohydrates are what tumours feed on.

“The vet I spoke to at the time said that he noticed most of the dogs with cancer ate kibbles during their lifetime. A lot of mass market kibbles have a lot of ‘filler’ in it, which is usually grains or other types of carbs, and less meat.”

PetCubes’ Veterinary Support Diets are only available through its vet partners.

3. Find yourself a community of like-minded pet owners

Being part of a supportive community of pet owners can make your pet ownership journey more enjoyable and fulfilling.

A community can be a valuable source of pet knowledge and resources, and also opportunities for your furkid to hang out with other pets.

D, who owns a Singapore Special, set up a WhatsApp group for dog owners in the Mountbatten and Dakota area where he lives.

The group meets for daily evening walks with their dogs of different breeds. But that’s not all they do.

This community has been especially useful for new owners who need help adjusting to life with a dog, and for members to pass along equipment or toys that other owners might need.

If you’re a new pet owner, try looking for other pet owners in your area, or search for them online.

4. Don’t try to skimp on vet fees

A trip to the veterinarian can burn a hole in your pocket, but more often than not, the money spent is worth it; you might even consider it a necessary expense.

S, who owns hamsters and guinea pigs, recounted how he found a tiny, innocuous growth on his first hamster and very nearly did not send it to the vet to get it checked.

“There was the dilemma about spending S$600 on a hamster that cost S$30,” he said, “but I was glad I did it.”

The growth turned out to be cancerous (which is actually unsurprising since cancer is very common among hamsters).

The vet removed the tumour and the hamster had a quick recovery, thankfully.

If you’re intending to get a pet, it would be helpful to learn about the common types of illness that the animal might get, as well as the cost of treating them locally.

Other vet expenses like the cost of regular check ups should also be taken into account.

This way, you will be able to make an informed decision about getting a pet based on your financial situation.

5. Sometimes pets require mates

It might come as a surprise to you that sometimes, our animal companions need companions of their own.

Animals like hamsters, chinchillas, and rabbits are social creatures that thrive on social interactions. And right on top of that list are the guinea pigs.

One of the things that S learned as a guinea pig owner was that these little critters can live up to eight years, which is a long time for a pet to be on its own.

The flip side is the emotional stress that the pet might suffer if its mate leaves too soon.

“You have to consider what happens if their friend dies too soon. The remaining guinea pig can get emotionally distraught. I had one pair, the female died and the male died of what I believe was a broken heart soon after.”

S’s new guinea pig, on the other hand, is perfectly fine going solo.

Thanks to this sponsored article by Affluence PR, this writer is thinking of getting a doggo friend.

Top photos: Alvan Nee on Unsplash and Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ on Unsplash