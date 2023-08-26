What does the S’pore president do? & Things that PE2023 voters need to know.

It's time.

We now have three presidential candidates in the running – Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian.

What does Singapore’s President do?

As our Head of State, the president will be playing more than just a ceremonial role.

He will be a symbol of national unity, and also have custodial powers as conferred by the Constitution.

As President, he will be responsible for safeguarding the integrity of the public service: he has the power to veto appointments to key public offices and can also veto the removal of individuals from said appointments.

Another thing he will need to do as President is to safeguard the nation’s reserves – this means he can veto any budget or specific transaction if it’s likely to draw on past reserves.

For a more detailed job description of what to expect as president, you can read up more on the Elections Department’s website.

However, do remember that the President has no independent political role and must act in accordance with the Cabinet’s advice, especially when expressing views on legislation or government policy. Unless, of course, it’s matters related to the President’s custodial powers, in which case he will be able to exercise them at his discretion.

Key milestones in the race to the Istana

Now that Nomination Day is over, here’s what is going to happen for the rest of the presidential election.

Campaigning period has started as you see the presidential candidates conducting walkabouts, speaking to the media more often and putting up posters all over Singapore.

The campaigning period starts after the close of Nomination proceedings on Nomination Day and ends at the start of Cooling-off Day. Candidates cannot campaign on Cooling-off Day, which is the eve of Polling Day, on Aug. 31.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on Polling Day (Sep. 1) — and then wait some more as the votes are counted — before the Returning Officer (not our beloved Yam Ah Mee anymore) declares the candidate who receives the highest number of votes to be Singapore's next elected president.

Voters, please take note: Even if you’re not eligible to run for president, you still have a say in who your President will be by voting. Voting is compulsory for Singapore citizens aged 21 years and above who are not disqualified from being an elector. Take time to learn more about the candidates and the role of the President, as part of your civic duty. You will receive your poll card by post at your registered residential address, two to three working days after Nomination Day. You can also access your ePoll card on the SingPass mobile app after Nomination Day. On Polling Day, bring along your poll card and NRIC to the polling station. Alternatively, you can also present your ePoll Card and your digital IC on your SingPass mobile app at the polling station.

Top photo by Elisa.rolle from Wikipedia.

This article is brought to you by the Elections Department. A previous version of this article was published on Aug. 1 2023.