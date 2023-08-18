Woman suing ex-hubby, the second-gen owner of Whampoa soya bean drink stall, over brand

A woman is suing her ex-husband, the second-generation owner of "Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks", for trademark infringement.

Hu Lizhu, is suing in the capacity of the sole director of her company, Whampoa Soya Bean Pte Ltd.

She claimed her ex-husband Yap Kwee Choon had been using her company's trademark "Whampoa Soya Bean", which she started using in 2014 and registered in 2020.

She also sued her ex-husband's brother, Yap Bak Chiah, who runs a soya bean drink stall with a similar name in Chinatown.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the couple got married in 2003, separated in 2014, and got divorced in 2019.

Court documents acquired by Mothership revealed that Hu set up a new company named "Whampoa Soya Bean" in the year of her separation with her ex-spouse.

Shin Min reported that her company now runs a chain of soya bean stalls of the same name, and Yap Kwee Choon once sent her a lawyer's letter in November 2019 demanding her to publish a notice in the newspaper indicating that their stalls have no connection to each other.

Ex-wife's claims

According to the statement of claim filed by Hu through her lawyers, Mitchel Chua Yung Guang, Claire Tan Su Yin and Ng Chee Weng from Gateway Law Corporation, she claimed that she and her ex-husband had been running the Whampoa stall together for years under a signboard, "Cold/Warm Soya Beancurd" in Chinese.

She claimed that, in 2010 or 2011, she "singlehandedly" came up with the name "Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks" and "procured the design, production, implementation and subsequent revisions of the new signboard".

She further claimed that her ex-husband "disliked the new brand name" and was "completely uninvolved with the rebranding process".

Hu then claimed that she set up a new stall with another new signboard, "Whampoa Soya Bean", in Clementi with consent from her ex-husband in 2014.

She said she had spent time, money and effort promoting and establishing her business under the new brand.

She now has 11 stalls under the "Whampoa Soya Bean" brand, Hu added.

Hu claimed that her ex-husband used the same "font typeface" as her "Whampoa Soya Bean" signboard on his stall's website.

She also said he used "Whampoa Soya Bean" on some of his products.

Hu claimed that her ex-husband had infringed on her trademark out of "bad faith" and "had sought to take advantage of the popularity and reputation" she had accrued.

She further claimed that these trademark infringements resulted in public confusion over the identity of their stalls and had been injurious to her business.

Ex-husband denies claims

Yap Kwee Choon denied his ex-wife's claims.

In his defence, represented by his lawyers, Kenrick Lam and Steven Lam from Templars Law, he claimed that "the Yap family" had been selling beancurd and soya milk products since 1968.

He said they had been running the stall at Whampoa since 1979.

Yap Kwee Choon claimed that he is the proprietor that has continued using the "Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly" name since 2011, predating Hu's usage of the "Whampoa Soya Bean" name.

Ex-husband files counterclaim

Yap Kwee Choon also filed a counterclaim against his ex-wife, claiming that she "misrepresented" her business' history and attempted to "pass off the Yap's family history as her own".

He said his stall's soya bean products use an "original recipe" developed by his father, Yap Koon Chye.

For example, he said they utilised traditional methods of manufacturing their products, and in particular, his beancurd was made using Gypsum instead of the more commonly used Lactone, which gave a distinctive taste and texture.

He also said that while he had consented for his ex-wife to use the brand "Whampoa Soya Bean", it was merely an "acquiescence" as, at that time, he wanted to try to court her back.

However, he said she had been acting in "bad faith" since their marriage broke down.

He claimed that even though the stall goes by the full name, "Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks", customers and vendors often colloquially refer to his stall as "Whampoa Soya Bean" and that his ex-wife should not be allowed to use the same name anymore.

Ex-wife denies counterclaims

Hu denied her ex-husband's claims.

Hu claimed that she was the one that "came up with the idea" of using Gypsum in 2004.

She also questioned his claims on "Yap family's history" and wants him to provide proof for what he said.

She denied acting in "bad faith" and said they only divorced years after setting up her business.

Dispute over event at PM Lee's home

Yap Kwee Choon's counterclaim also highlighted an incident in which his stall was invited to supply soya products to the home of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the second day of the Lunar New Year in February 2016.

Yap Kwee Choon informed Hu about the invitation, who allegedly began "implementing a scheme to take credit" for supplying soya products to PM Lee's home.

Although he had been invited to the party, Yap Kwee Choon did not attend, so he decided to stay at his stall to personally make the products and ensure the hygiene of the utensils.

The counterclaim further alleged that Hu took this opportunity to attend the party with a friend and that following the party, the photo at PM Lee's house supposedly showed the name of her stall, Whampoa Soya Bean, instead of Yap Kwee Choon's, Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks.

Ex-wife denies allegations

Hu rejected her ex-husband's allegations and said that both of them had an agreement that she would use the brand "Whampoa Soya Bean" for the event, that she would be the one liaising with event organisers at the party and that Yap Kwee Choon would prepare the soya products behind the scenes to "avoid any unwanted limelight or fanfare".

She added that three of Yap Kwee Choon's employees were at the event and had willingly posed for photos with her and PM Lee's wife, Ho Ching.

