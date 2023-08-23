Some curious why & how police-mounted mirrors at HDB void decks deter bicycle thefts

What is the point of these police mirrors at HDB void decks?

That was a question raised in a Aug. 15 Facebook post that has since received more than 560 likes.

Accompanying the post is a picture of a mirror with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) logo, affixed to the wall of a HDB void deck.

The mirror was placed above a bicycle rack where a good number of bicycles were parked.

Some theories

Online commenters offered their theories about the purpose of such mirrors:

The most popular theory was that the mirrors increased the coverage of CCTV cameras in the area, by covering their blind spots.

Another user suggested that it was to allow cyclists to have a rear view when reversing, and prevent accidents.

A particularly wild theory posited that it was a one-way mirror, and that police were in an office on the other side.

And finally, the most savage comment of all.

"It's to let you see yourself clearly, and to remind you that you will always have to cycle around if you don't work hard," the user wrote.

They are proven to deter bike theft: SPF

This is not the first time these mirrors have garnered media attention.

In September 2020, a picture of an even larger mirror installed next to a bicycle rack in a HDB void deck was circulated on Facebook.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In response to queries from CNA, SPF explained that the large acrylic mirrors had been installed at the bicycle bays and rack areas of about 222 HDB blocks to deter bicycle crime.

SPF stated that these were selected hotspots where theft of bicycles commonly occurred.

It added that installation of mirrors has "generally proven to be effective in deterring theft of bicycles".

How does it work?

Psychological studies have shown that mirrors can subtly affect human behaviour, often in positive ways, according to The New York Times.

When people see themselves in the mirror, it makes them more self-aware, and they are likelier to stop and think about what they are doing.

In one such experiment by behavioural scientist Arthur Beaman, a group of children were told they could take one candy from a bowl full of them on a nearby table.

When the researcher left the room, more than one-third (33.7 per cent) of the children took more than they were supposed to.

But when the experiment was repeated with another group of children and a mirror placed next to the candy bowl, the theft rate dropped to 8.9 per cent.

Other studies showed that subjects in rooms with mirrors tended to demonstrate more desirable behaviour, such as working harder, being more helpful and less inclined to cheat.

As such, behavioural scientist Robert Cialdini noted that mirrors can be seen as a "good alternative to video surveillance" and "could reduce stealing or dishonesty".

So now you know.

Top image from Tiew Ly On/ Facebook.