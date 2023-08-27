S'pore-based charity VIVA Foundation to hold concert at Botanic Gardens on Aug. 27 evening

Singapore-based charity VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer will be hosting a concert at Singapore Botanic Gardens' Symphony Stage today, from 6pm to 7:15pm.

It is free and open to the public.

The concert aims to raise awareness and funds that will be channelled to securing beneficiaries' future.

Titled 'Fivera Goes West End with Joanna Ampil', Thai pop-opera group FIVERA and musical theatre actress Joanna Ampil will be performing on stage.

FIVERA will offer a diverse repertoire "that spans genres like opera, musical, pop-opera, ballade pop, and more".

Meanwhile, Ampil is known for her performances in Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Westside Story, and The Sound of Music and Cats.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs George Yeo will be the guest-of-honour for the concert.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own mats, food and drinks.

All funds raised will go towards setting up VIVA’s endowment fund.

About VIVA foundation

VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer focuses on life-saving research and education, and it aims to develop better treatment to raise survival rates with less late-effects for affected children.

The foundation works closely with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with the aim of translating high cure rates into Singapore.

Top photo via VIVA foundation