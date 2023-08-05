2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China

Two active duty sailors of the U.S. Navy have been arrested for allegedly spying for China, U.S. Office of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice announced.

Both men are naturalised U.S. citizens who were born in China.

They were accused of allegedly sending sensitive U.S. military information to Chinese intelligence officers in return for cash payments, though their cases are separate.

One of the sailors, 22-year-old Jinchao "Patrick" Wei, was arrested on Wednesday (Aug. 2) when he arrived for work at Naval Base San Diego, one of the largest Navy installations in the Pacific.

Wei was charged with espionage — for conspiracy to and committing the communication of defence information to aid a foreign government.

The other sailor, Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, was also arrested on Wednesday (Aug. 2). The 26-year-old worked at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme California and had an active U.S. security clearance and had access to classified information.

Zhao was charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe by a public official.

Agreed to hide communications

According to prosecutors, Wei, who served as a machinist's mate on the USS Essex, allegedly began communicating with intelligence officers from China in February 2022. A machinist's mate operate, maintain, and repair ship equipment.

As part of his alleged arrangement, Wei sent photos and videos of the Essex and other U.S. Navy ships to the Chinese officers, as well as technical and mechanical manuals associated to the ships' layouts and weapons systems.

Wei allegedly received thousands of dollars over the course of the alleged conspiracy.

According to CNN, the Chinese intelligence officer congratulated Wei when the latter received U.S. citizenship during this period.

He and the Chinese intelligence officers supposedly agreed to hide their communications by deleting records of their messages and using encrypted methods of transmissions.

“We have entrusted members of our military with tremendous responsibility and great faith,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman for the Southern District of California.

“Our nation’s safety and security are in their hands. When a soldier or sailor chooses cash over country, and hands over national defense information in an ultimate act of betrayal, the United States will aggressively investigate and prosecute.”

Michelle Pettit, a Magistrate Judge from the San Diego federal court, has ordered Wei to be detained after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and a danger to the community, The San Diego Union-Tribune (SDUT) reported.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Wei's behalf during an appearance in the San Diego federal court on Thursday (Aug. 3) afternoon.

Zhao allegedly received bribes in exchange for military information

The indictment against Zhao alleged that he provided sensitive U.S. military information to an intelligence officer from China posing as a maritime economic researcher between August 2021 and May 2023. The latter had told Zhao that he was seeking military information for investment decisions.

Zhao, who held a U.S. security clearance, allegedly received bribes in exchange for sending non-public and controlled operational plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. He also took photos of electrical diagrams and blueprints for radar system stationed on a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Zhao allegedly received an approximately US$14,866 (S$19,947) in exchange for the sensitive information he provided.

The intelligence officers told Zhao to hide their relationship and destroy evidence of their conspiracy.

“Unlike the vast majority of U.S. Navy personnel who serve the nation with honor, distinction and courage, Mr Zhao chose to corruptly sell out his colleagues and his country,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California.

Zhao pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles, where a judge ordered that he also remained detained, SDUT reported.

If convicted, Zhao faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Growing concerns

"Through the alleged crimes committed by these defendants, sensitive military information ended up in the hands of the People's Republic of China," said Matthew Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General for National Security of the Department of Justice at a news conference on Thursday.

“The charges demonstrate the (People’s Republic of China’s) determination to obtain information that is critical to our national defence by any means, so it can be used to their advantage."

The arrest comes amid growing tension between U.S. and China, though exchanges in recent months suggest commitment in more high-level exchanges.

According to CNN, there are also growing concerns by the U.S. military that China is making strategic strides against the country, particularly from the Chinese Navy which has now surpassed the U.S. Navy's fleet size.

Top image via U.S. Navy/Facebook.