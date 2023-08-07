Ratings agency Fitch downgrades US credit due to 'deterioration in governance standards'

On Aug. 2 (Singapore time), credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's long-term ratings from 'AAA' to 'AA+'.

The agency attributed the downgrade to, among other reasons, an "erosion of governance" and "rising general government deficits":

"The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to 'AA' and 'AAA' rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions."

What is a credit rating?

An organisation's credit rating is essentially a measure of how trustworthy they are from a financial perspective.

Credit rating agencies like Fitch do research and assign ratings for organisations, taking into account a wide variety of criteria such as a country's political stability.

In Fitch's case, the highest rating is 'AAA'. That means a country like Singapore, who holds that 'AAA' title, is deemed by Fitch to keep its financial promises: it can be expected pay back its loans and offer profitable returns on investments in a timely manner.

On the other hand, a country with a lower rating, such as Greece (BB+), is viewed by Fitch as more likely to default on loan repayments and is thus a riskier investment opportunity.

Financial institutions such as banks, funds, and heavyweight investors often use these ratings to help them make informed choices on where best to invest their money.

Lending money to a company with a low rating, for example, is riskier, and so a bank might raise its interest rate to offset that risk.

Likewise, a country judged by Fitch to be reliable might appeal to overseas investors.

The U.S. government previously held the 'AAA' rating, so the downgrade to 'AA+' might mean a blow to its financial reputation.

Rising general government deficits

One reason for the downgrade listed by Fitch is the U.S. government's rising deficit.

Unlike Singapore, the U.S. is not Constitutionally obliged to operate on a balanced budget.

In fact, they’ve been running a deficit for decades now, with U.S. government spending regularly exceeding tax revenue.

FYI, their deficit for 2023 as of now is almost US$ 1.4 trillion.

The high government expenditure is to be expected, given that the U.S. has had to deal with a financial crisis, multiple wars in the Middle East, and a global pandemic during the past twenty years.

However, if the U.S. government is spending more than it's collecting from taxes, that additional money has to come from somewhere -- borrowing.

Indeed, U.S. debt has skyrocketed in recent years, but that's not a big problem to investors as long as they can pay it back.

And that's where Fitch's second reason comes in.

Erosion of Governance

The U.S. is one of several countries in the world that has a debt ceiling, which limits how much debt their government can hold.

However, given their ballooning debt, every few years the U.S. Congress has to approve to raise or suspend that ceiling so that it can borrow more money, usually to pay back its outstanding loans.

You might remember that in early June this year, there was a political standoff between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers: Republicans would not vote to raise the ceiling unless Biden gave in to some of their demands.

See what Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, had to say about raising the debt ceiling then:

If you gave your child a credit card and they kept hitting the limit, you wouldn't just keep increasing it. You would sit down with them to identify where they are overspending and where they can change their behavior. It's time for the federal government to do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/V6Qy2e5RzV — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 17, 2023

Both parties eventually reached a compromise and the U.S. did not default on its loans, which would have been unprecedented.

While Americans and the rest of the world were thankful to have avoided a potential economic disaster, the close call was more than enough to have Fitch concerned:

"In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management."

Does this mark a decline in the American economy?

The answer, most likely, is no.

In response to the downgrade, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said she "strongly disagreed" with Fitch's decision, and added that the downgrade was "arbitrary and based on outdated data".

The White House also responded by saying that the decision "defies reality".

According to a Reuters report, while financial markets took a hit after Fitch's announcement, analysts said that the downgrade was unlikely to have significant long-term impacts on the U.S.' performance or reputation, calling it a "little chink in our armor".

After all, this isn't the first time the U.S. has suffered a downgrade by a major credit rating agency.

In 2011, Standard & Poor's also downgraded the U.S. government's rating from 'AAA' to 'AA+' following a similar debt-ceiling standoff, but the impact was minimal at best.

In addition, Moody's, another credit rating analyst, did not downgrade the U.S. government in their own rating.

Top photos from Unsplash.com: left, right