Man, 32, dies after motorcycle accident in Tuas

A 32-year-old man died after his motorcycle and a car were involved in an accident in Tuas on Friday, Aug. 4, at around 5:15pm.
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas South Street 2 and Tuas South Avenue 5.
The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.
A man, 30, riding pillion on the motorcycle, was conscious when taken to the hospital.
A video of the aftermath of the accident showed a man with a grey helmet lying motionless next to a man wearing a dark blue helmet, who was crouching by a traffic light.What appears to be boxes of cigarettes were seen scattered on the road.
A 48-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top photos via Singapore roads accident.com
