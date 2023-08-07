Man, 32, dies after motorcycle accident in Tuas

A 32-year-old man died after his motorcycle and a car were involved in an accident in Tuas on Friday, Aug. 4, at around 5:15pm.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas South Street 2 and Tuas South Avenue 5.

The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

A man, 30, riding pillion on the motorcycle, was conscious when taken to the hospital.

A video of the aftermath of the accident showed a man with a grey helmet lying motionless next to a man wearing a dark blue helmet, who was crouching by a traffic light.

What appears to be boxes of cigarettes were seen scattered on the road.

A 48-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

