Donald Trump surrenders at county jail, mugshot, height & weight released

Former United States president Donald Trump surrendered himself at the Fulton County jail this morning (Aug. 25, Singapore time) in the U.S. state of Georgia, and was booked on 13 felony charges for attempting to reverse his 2020 election loss.

The New York Times reported that Trump was the latest of 18 people to report to Fulton County jail ever since he was indicted for the fourth time on Aug 14, a list that also includes former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.

Trump flew into the city of Atlanta, where Fulton Country is located, via his personal Boeing 757 jet, nicknamed "Trump Force One".

He was then escorted by more than a dozen police motorcycles, who cleared the roads for him and his convoy of black SUVs, followed by armoured cars and ambulances, to make the journey to the Fulton County jail.

When Trump was initially indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Fulton County Sheriff said that Trump would receive the same treatment as any other criminal, which would mean he would be processed for fingerprints as well as having a mugshot taken.

Fulton County Sheriff says ‘we’ll have mugshots ready for you’ when President Trump is arraigned in election conspiracy case. pic.twitter.com/Wrl8622VK4 — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) August 15, 2023

In a process that was said to take about 20 minutes, Trump was then released on a US$200,000 (S$ 271,000) bail bond, but not before he was issued the identification number P01135809.

His supposed height (6'3" or 190.5 cm) and weight (215 pounds or 97kg) were also released, although the numbers may have been self-given and not entirely accurate.

Supporters

Trump's charges came as a result of his alleged attempt to change the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, where he was supposed to have engaged in a conspiracy to fraudulently declare victory, and submit false slates of selectors.

The indictment stems from a phone call made in January of 2021 where Trump attempt to get the Secretary of State for Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to "find 11,780 votes" in order to attain victory in the sate, but Raffensberger refused.

On Jan 6, days later, Trump supporters would attempt to invade the U.S. Capitol building, an action that resulted in at least four deaths and 52 arrests at the time.

Nonetheless, many supporters gathered around the Fulton County jail and along the route from the airport Trump landed in, where news coverage showed significant but not overwhelming numbers of supporters.

Perhaps more telling is that Trump surrendered the day after the first Republican party presidential nominee debate, which he did not participate in.

Despite four indictments and his non-participation, he remains by far the most popular candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

According to poll tracker FiveThirtyEight, Trump has more than 50 per cent support amongst Republicans, more than double his next closest rival, the Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Defiance

Trump was defiant afterwards, posting on Twitter for the first time since his reinstatement to the social media platform, according to the BBC.

There he posted a picture of his own mugshot, with the caption "ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!"

That defiance didn't stop others from poking fun at the former President, with The Lincoln Project, a media group formed by former Republicans who oppose Trump, posting numerous memes with the former president's face.

This is not the only indictment that Trump is facing, with three others in process mostly due to allegations that he improperly handled classified material after he had left the White House in 2021.

Trump appears to attempting to delay the court trial for this indictment for as long as possible, with his lawyers suggesting a start date in 2026, well after the 2024 presidential election, where he might very well become president again. There is no Constitutional restriction preventing a convict from being elected president.

The New York Times reports however that one of his fellow co-defendants has requested a speedy trial, and for that defendant his trial will begin in October 2023.

It remains to be seen how that will affect the timeline of Trump's cases.

Top image via Fulton County Sheriff's Office & @CarlAlessi/Twitter