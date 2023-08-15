Trump faces more criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn 2020 presidential election vote in Georgia

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has just received his fourth indictment and the latest in connection with efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to U.S. President Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported.

Trump and 18 others were criminally charged in Georgia on Monday, Aug. 14 (U.S. time), with a total of 41 criminal counts in all, Reuters reported.

13 criminal counts

Among the defendants were Trump's former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, was indicted on 13 counts.

The charges, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, include violating the county's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to infringe their oath, plotting to impersonate a public officer, colluding to commit a forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to classify false documents.

All 19 defendants were charged with racketeering, typically associated with organised crime and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The 98-page indictment paper wrote:

"Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and wilfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump."

District Attorney Willis had signalled for months that she will be tapping into Georgia's extensive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation (RICO) statute when dealing with the case.

The statute allows prosecutors to charge in-state wrongdoings and to charge activities conducted in other states to prove criminal intent in Georgia.

According to Washington Post, Georgia's RICO statute is broader than federal law, especially in how prosecutors can define a criminal enterprise or conspiracy.

What happened

The indictment stems from a January 2021 phone call in which Trump urged Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State of Georgia, to "find 11,780 votes" to reverse his narrow loss in the state.

Raffensperger refused.

A few days after the phone call, Trump's supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC to protest against the 2020 election results.

The indictment stated that Trump and his associates falsely declared victory and falsely claimed voter fraud during the 2020 election.

It also mentioned an alleged scheme of submitting false slates of electors.

It further alleged that Trump advisers including Giuliani and Meadows propagated the conspiracy by reaching out to officials in other states including Arizona and Pennsylvania in hopes of changing the voting outcome in these states.

"Witch hunt"

Amidst the allegations, Trump maintained his innocence and called his latest indictment a "fabricated accusation" and "witch hunt".

In an official statement posted on media platform Truth Social, Trump said that accusation could have been brought up 2.5 years ago, but was strategically stalled to "maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign".

Running for presidency

Trump has announced his intention to run for the 2024 U.S. presidency and is currently in the lead in opinion polls to be the Republican Party's candidate for president.

However, the 77-year-old former U.S. president has been running into legal woes lately.

On Apr. 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in a case linked to hush-money payments to two women.

On May 9, New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in a civil lawsuit.

On Jun. 8, Trump was indicted on seven federal criminal charges in relation to hundreds of confidential government records found at his Florida property after he left the White House.

He maintained his innocence in all these charges.

It remains to be seen if Trump's indictment will hurt his campaign in next year's general election.

In a July Reuters/Ipsos public poll, only 40 per cent of all respondents said the criminal cases made them less likely to vote for Trump.

Top image via Donald J. Trump/Facebook.