Background & financial position relevant for assessing flight risk: S'pore govt on considering bail conditions

Other factors include the accused's travel itinerary, gravity of the offences and more.

Matthias Ang | August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

When setting the quantum of bail and the conditions to be imposed on an accused person, the law enforcement agency and the courts consider multiple factors to assess the flight risk of the accused, minister Chan Chun Sing said in a written reply on behalf of the Prime Minister in Parliament on Aug. 2.

These factors, he explained, include the gravity of the alleged offence, the extent of the person's roots in Singapore and whether the person has attempted to abscond previously.

In addition, a person’s background, employment history and financial position are relevant considerations for assessing his flight risk, Chan added.

For example, Chan said that a person employed in Singapore and with assets here, evidence of his roots in the country, would favour a lower flight risk.

However, he added that the person’s background, employment history and financial position are just some of the many factors considered in determining flight risk.

Main consideration on letting someone leave Singapore while on bail is whether he will return

Chan was responding to a question posed by the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa about the circumstances in which a person on bail can leave Singapore, whether a person's net worth and income is taken into account when bail is set and the steps taken to reduce the flight risks of such people.

Poa also asked about the number of people granted permission to leave Singapore on bail.

In response, Chan said that the purpose of bail is to secure the attendance of the person arrested or charged.

The quantum of bail varies according to the specific circumstances of each case. He added that bail conditions, such as a requirement for the person to surrender his passport, may also be imposed.

He said that a person on bail may be allowed to leave Singapore if they are granted permission to do so by the law enforcement agency or the Court.

Here, Chan highlighted that the main consideration is whether the person will return to Singapore if granted permission to leave.

Accused's travel itinerary is also taken into consideration for granting permission to travel

Chan explained that other factors considered in assessing whether permission to travel should be granted include the reason for travel, the intended destination, the duration and the expected departure and return date.

He added that if permission is granted, the bail quantum may be increased, and additional bail conditions may be imposed to prevent absconding.

The additional conditions may include requirements such as furnishing a complete itinerary of his travel, including where he would be staying and his contact number while overseas, before departing Singapore and remaining contactable by the Investigation Officer while he is overseas.

As for the number of persons on bail who are granted permission to leave Singapore, this is not specifically tracked, Chan said.

"It is not uncommon for persons on bail to apply for permission to leave Singapore and for permission to be granted if the law enforcement agency or the court is satisfied that the person will return to Singapore," he added.

