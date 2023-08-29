Back

Tony Leung, 61, denies rumours of affair with Chinese idol Cheng Xiao, 25

Cheng's agency has also refuted the rumours.

Khine Zin Htet | August 29, 2023, 02:42 PM

Days after reports of him having an affair with Chinese idol Cheng Xiao, Hong Kong star Tony Leung has spoken up to deny the claims.

Multiple Chinese media outlets had previously reported that the pair were in a relationship, with Cheng having given birth to their love child.

There were also rumours that Leung had bought a house in Japan for Cheng.

Denied allegations

Cheng Xiao, the former member of K-pop group WJSN, had earlier refuted the claims through her agency.

The agency posted on Weibo on Aug. 12, calling the rumours "outrageously fake".

Leung has now taken to his Weibo account to deny these claims as well, calling the rumours "false" and stating that he is still in a happy marriage with his wife, Carina Lau.

Screenshot from Tony Leung's Weibo

"I hereby solemnly state that these allegations surrounding my personal life are completely fabricated, ill-intended rumours that have distorted the truths. The marriage between my wife, Carina Lau, and I have always been a blissful one. I would like to strongly condemn this malicious act by slanderers," he wrote in Chinese.

The In The Mood For Love star also condemned those who spread the rumours and said that he might pursue legal action if the rumours persist.

"I reserve all my rights to hold those who spread slanders and false statements accountable legally. I will also not rule out the possibility of hiring a lawyer and pursuing further legal actions against rumour-mongers," he added.

Recently, the Hong Kong star also caused a stir when he made a cameo appearance in K-pop group NewJeans "Cool With You" music video.

Top photos from tonyleung_official/Instagram and chengxiao_0715/Instagram. 

