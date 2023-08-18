Back

Toddler filmed standing in BMW driver's seat, holding steering wheel along Pasir Ris Drive 1

Not safe.

Paul Rin | August 18, 2023, 04:55 PM

A young child was seen apparently standing on the driver's lap, while the vehicle was in motion as it travelled along Pasir Ris Drive 1.

A video of the incident that supposedly happened on Aug. 16 was uploaded by SG Road Vigilante.

The post was accompanied by the caption: "Drivers like this should be off the road".

The child, who looked like a toddler, was also seen holding on to the steering wheel of the car, a BMW.

The video was taken on Aug. 16, at Pasir Ris Drive 1. Photo from SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook.

The video showed the child standing in the driver's seat for at least several seconds, which was the duration of the video.

Online commenters were understandably concerned.

Many said the driver was irresponsible and unsafe.

One commenter pointed out that the child could be badly injured in the event of a collision.

Under Singapore law, individuals under 1.35m in height need to be properly secured by an approved child restraint or a booster seat with a body-restraining seat belt.

Top photos from SG Road Vigilante's Facebook.

