Tharman says he's not going back to politics if he isn't elected president

Tharman relinquished his previous roles to run in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Nigel Chua | August 21, 2023, 06:30 PM

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he has never planned any of the stages in his life, in reply to a question on what he would do if he were not elected.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Tharman made reference to the Chinese saying "船到桥头自然直" ("a boat will align itself naturally as it approaches the bridge".)

However, he added that there was one point that was beyond doubt: He would not return to the government or politics.

From Jul. 7, 2023, Tharman relinquished his roles in the government, as well as his role as a People's Action Party (PAP) member and Member of Parliament (MP), to run in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Would he take up a position in an international organisation?

He was then asked about his experience with international organisations, in light of the fact that he was previously appointed chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy advisory committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The question posed to him was whether he would consider a role in such an international organisation if he was not elected president.

Tharman replied that he'd been invited to lead some of these organisations previously, but had always rejected such opportunities because he did not want to leave Singapore.

Is Tharman contesting to deter others who can't be influenced by the ruling party ?

Tharman also responded to certain rumours that he was running for the presidency in order to ensure that the appointment would not be held by someone who the ruling party could not influence.

"It's absolutely not like that," he said, adding that he had been asked by "no small number of non-government figures, including community leaders and residents", if he would run for the presidency, since about a year ago.

Tharman also said his children understand he was not running for president out of ambition but that he wanted to assume a role outside of politics.

He said they understood why he felt this was especially important for the next stage of Singapore's development.

