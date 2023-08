Syahindah Ishak | Andrew Koay

Today (Aug. 30) marked the last day of the campaign period for the 2023 presidential election. Here's what went down during presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam's last campaign day, in photos: CapitaSpring Downtown Gallery Marine Parade Old Airport Road All images by Andrew Koay.

