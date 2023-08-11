Back

Tharman says 'not quite fair' to describe his assenters as 'elites', points out their varied backgrounds

"Let this be a fair contest on the basis of each person's attributes and track record," he added.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 11, 2023, 08:08 PM

Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam said at a media doorstop after an event at LASALLE College of the Arts that he has always favoured a contest, regardless the number of competitors he may face.

In response to a remark made at a press conference held by another presidential hopeful, Tan Kin Lian, Tharman also said "let's not cast aspersions" on candidates.

Sportsman's view

Tharman was attending the launch of the centenary celebrations of LASALLE’s founder, Joseph McNally, as a guest of honour.

"I was a sportsman in my youth. You can't play in competitive sports without someone on the other side," Tharman said in response to why he would prefer to have a contest.

Tharman added that he trusts Singaporeans to be "fair-minded" and know what they want for the next phase of the nation's development, "not just as an economy but also as a society".

Tharman: Let's not cast aspersions on candidates

Earlier today (Aug. 11), Prabu Ramachandran, the principal election agent for Tan Kin Lian, commented that Tan's support was not from "elites", but from "everyday average ordinary person(s), honest and hardworking people".

Prabu, who is a former candidate from opposition party People’s Voice at the 2020 General Election, went on to add that Tan's team of supporters is "a stark contrast" to Tharman's supporters who "represent the elites".

In response, Tharman said that that's not quite a fair description of his assenters, proposers and seconders.

He added that his group of assenters include an ex-inmate, an activist who's been involved in a social service organisation and someone who has been active in environment work.

"It's a varied group. Let's not try to cast very simple aspersions on any candidates," Tharman said.

During his media conference in his bid for the presidency on July 27, Tharman called them leaders from "all walks of life."

The former senior minister also said that he respects all candidates that have come forward, and believes they bring something to the contest.

"Let this be a fair contest on the basis of each person's attributes and track record," he added.

