Police arrest 13 people, aged 15-25, for suspected involvement in banking-related malware scams

The Singapore Police Force arrested 13 persons — seven men and four women, aged 17 to 25, and two teenagers, aged 15 — for their suspected involvement in the recent spate of banking-related malware scam cases, following an island-wide anti-scam enforcement operation conducted between Aug. 14 and 25, 2023

Another two women, aged 29 and 39, and a 15-year-old teenager are assisting in investigations.

The arrests were carried out by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and Police Intelligence Department (PID) and came after multiple reports to the police since January 2023 about malware used to compromise Android mobile devices, resulting in unauthorised transactions made from the victims’ bank accounts.

In these cases, the victims responded to advertisements, such as those for cleaning services, pet grooming, and food items on social media platforms, such as Facebook.

They were then instructed to download Android Package Kit (APK) from non-official app stores to facilitate the purchases, leading to malware being installed on the victims’ mobile devices.

The scammers then convinced the victims via phone calls or text messages to turn on accessibility services on their Android phones.

Doing so weakens the phones’ security and allows the scammers to take full control of the phones, the police said.

The scammers are able to log every keystroke and steal banking credentials stored in the phones and allows them to remotely log in to the victims’ banking apps, add money mules as payees, raise payment limits and transfer monies out to money mules.

The scammers can further delete SMS and email notifications of the bank transfers to cover their tracks.

The scammers were able to make bank transactions even though the victims did not divulge their Internet banking credentials, One-Time-Passwords (OTPs) or Singpass credentials to anyone.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 13 persons had allegedly facilitated the scam cases by relinquishing their bank accounts, Internet banking credentials and/ or disclosing Singpass credentials for monetary gains.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of acquiring benefits from criminal conduct carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

For deceiving the banks into opening bank accounts that were not meant for their own use and relinquishing their bank account login details, they can be punished with an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both, as well as a fine of up to S$5,000, or an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

For disclosing their Singpass credentials, they are liable to an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

