PM Lee addresses cost of living concerns & stresses on helping seniors age well at Teck Ghee National Day dinner

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke at the Teck Ghee National Day Dinner on Aug. 26,

He is the grassroots advisor for the Teck Ghee ward of Ang Mo Kio's Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Cost of living concerns

PM Lee addressed concerns on the rising cost of living, citing the rise of food and energy prices globally.

As Singapore imports a lot of food and nearly all of our energy, he said that prices inevitably have had gone up, and the rise is reflected in the utility bills and Service & Conservancy charges (S&CC).

"No one wants these cost increases, but sometimes they cannot be avoided."

While he believes the Assurance Package has helped to counter the rising cost of living for residents, PM Lee also reiterated that he has asked Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, to look into ways to provide more financial assistance.

"I hope that we will be able to do a little bit more and ease your burden a little bit more, so we can all get through this together," PM Lee said.

At grassroots level, PM Lee also mentioned that Teck Ghee has its own assistance schemes to help residents in need to tide through rising cost of living, such as Chinese New Year ang baos, education bursary awards like the Teck Ghee CCC Bursary Awards, and NTUC vouchers.

Active ageing

PM Lee also reiterated the importance of ageing well, noting that many residents living in Teck Ghee or Ang Mo Kio belong to the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

He stressed that it is important to engage in active ageing by keeping fit and socialising.

He encouraged seniors to join activities like Zumba at the five Active Ageing Centres in Teck Ghee and community clubs.

"Sometimes I joined in and I got to work very hard and sweat. It is good fun and it is good, and I hope that all of you will come down and join in and take part from time to time, if possible, regularly."

He also mentioned that a group of seniors from one of Teck Ghee's Active Ageing centres performed live at the dinner.

"This is exactly what Active Ageing is about — coming together, enjoying activities with your friends, putting up performances, and being appreciated and feeling there is something I want to do in life."

Making the estate more senior-friendly

Beyond active ageing, PM Lee also spoke about making the neighbourhood more senior-friendly.

For example, works are ongoing to update the Town Centre in Teck Ghee.

"We are making it more attractive and lively for residents and shopkeepers alike," he explained.

There will also be more ramps, rest points and shelters to make the centre more barrier-free for seniors, PM Lee added.

He also highlighted a Silver Zone in Teck Ghee in his speech, which is being enhanced with road humps and safety markings to ensure cars will slow down and be more aware of their surroundings.

Looking forward

PM Lee concluded his speech by emphasising that the nation's "most important responsibility is to the future" to make sure Singapore can progress with confidence and steadily.

He assured that his successors will also work towards this goal.

"...our most important responsibility is to the future, to make sure Singapore can make progress, to make sure that our children are well prepared, to make sure our economy is strong, and Singapore is well-defended, and we can move forward with confidence and steadily," Lee said.

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong' Facebook