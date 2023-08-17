Tan Kin Lian will not run for president if George Goh qualifies

Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian said on Aug. 17 that he will not run for president if fellow aspirant George Goh qualifies for the election.

Tan was speaking to reporters during a walkabout at Bedok Square Food Centre, The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao reported.

He said: “If the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) decides there will be a four-way contest, I will not submit my nomination form and I will give my very best wishes to George Goh."

He also added his advisors cautioned him from making such a statement, worried that it could dishearten his supporters.

However, Tan disagreed, and said that assuming Goh qualifies, he would make for a better candidate: “He’s younger... he’s more enthusiastic, he has a large organisation and large support.”

Tan's statement comes a few days after he proposed a discussion with Goh on who should step down should they both qualify for the elections, as he was worried about votes being split between "independent candidates".

Goh responded by saying if a person comes forward to run as president, they must put all of their effort into it, so that people will know they are genuine in their desire to serve the nation.

Goh also said no such arrangement existed between the two of them, and advised Tan to "focus on [his] campaign".

On Thursday, Tan said Goh had recently made some "very nasty" comments about him, but he was "beyond this nastiness" and hoped Goh would not take his earlier words to heart.

Tan also added that he still thought highly of his fellow presidential hopeful, and would offer him support if the PEC finds him eligible for the election.

Regarding another statement he'd made recently about the "very rushed" election timeline, Tan sought to clarify that his concern was not about the application window for certificates of eligibility, but the "time from announcement of the candidate to nomination – that is less than one day".

With Nomination Day on Aug. 22, the PEC has up till Aug. 21 to announce the eligibility of applicants.

Tan said it was "unreasonable" to expect a candidate to spend resources for their campaign, such as making banners and posters, when the status of their eligibility is still in question.

Top photo from Tan Kin Lian's Facebook and Paul Rin