Ethan Ong

On Aug. 30, the last day of campaigning for the 2023 presidential election, Tan Kin Lian spoke to the media, thanked his supporters and greeted the residents at Hougang. Here's how Tan's last campaign day went down, in photos: Top photo by Ethan Ong.

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.