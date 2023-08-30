Wanted: Tampines town council seeking man who chopped down tree in HDB estate

A man illegally chopped down at least one tree in a new Tampines HDB housing estate and is wanted by the Tampines Town Council.

The incident took place at the Build-to-Order (BTO) GreenDew estate at Tampines Street 62.

Flats in the area have just been completed.

The town council was informed about a resident “seen chopping a tree” near Block 648C Tampines Street 62 on Aug. 23.

The tree is located near the ground floor lift lobby.

The town council put up notices on Aug. 24, urging for information on the culprit, with a picture of the man using what appeared to be a chopper to hack at the young saplings.

One tree was chopped down, while two others were also clearly damaged.

But it was not known if the damages were caused by the same man.

The trees on that plot of land were about 2.5m tall and cordoned off.

A police report has been lodged.

Mothership has reached out to Tampines Town Council for more comments.

Damaging or removing plants, shrubs or trees in common areas is a violation of town council by-laws, The Straits Times reported.

Breaching a town council’s by-laws can result in a fine of up to S$5,000.

A town council spokesman said it is working with HDB to investigate the matter.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng told ST that the culprit appeared to be living in the area.

Top photos via Tampines Town Council & Mothership reader