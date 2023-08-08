Man, 41, woman, 33 arrested for taking videos of New Bridge Road police station & posting on social media

The police have arrested a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman for their alleged involvement in taking videos at a police station along New Bridge Road and posting them on social media.

The police said they received a report on Friday, Aug. 4 that two videos had been uploaded to social media.

The man was charged on Aug. 5 for making a video recording of a protected area without the permission of the authority of that protected area.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on Aug. 1.

The woman was charged on Aug. 8 for two charges of making a video recording of a protected area without the permission of the authority of that protected area with common intention.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on July 13 and Aug. 1.

As a police station is declared a protected area under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, it is an offence to take photograph, make any film or video recording of a police station without the permission of the authority of that protected area.

If convicted, the offender is liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

The police said they would like to remind members of the public to refrain from taking photographs or filming at any protected areas and protected places without permission of the authority.

