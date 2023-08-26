Back

Sugar-free & truffle-infused mooncakes available at Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair from Aug. 24 to Sep. 29

Healthy indulgence.

Khine Zin Htet | August 26, 2023, 01:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

The Mid-Autumn festival is coming and that also means it's time to stock up on your mooncakes.

Takashimaya's yearly mooncake fair is back this year, with more than 55 brands to choose from.

The fair is running from Aug. 24 to Sep. 29 in-store.

Their online fair has been running since Aug. 8, and will end on Sep. 22.

Photo by Belle Tay

From traditional mooncakes to snowskin to chocolate-based mooncakes, you will find a plethora of choices at the fair.

There is also sampling available at some of the merchants' booths to make your selection easier.

Photo by Belle Tay

Here's some product highlights:

My Mum's Cookies

Photo by Belle Tay

My Mum's Cookies' mooncakes are lower in sugar, as they do not use cane sugar and are instead naturally sweetened with wheat and corn.

Some of the flavours include No Cane Sugar White Lotus with Salted Mung Bean and Single Yolk and Low Sugar Mixed Nuts.

La Levain

Photo by Belle Tay

Those looking for something unique to try can opt for La Levain's truffle-infused snowskin mooncakes.

Some flavours such as the Boozy Yuzu Pomme Truffle Snowskin Mooncake and Boozy Apricot Passion Fruit Truffle Snowskin Mooncake contains premium liqueurs and Valrhona chocolates.

SunnyHills

Photo by Belle Tay

If you love Chinese New Year's pineapple tarts, you might enjoy SunnyHills' Pineapple Custard Mooncake.

Beryl's

Photo by Belle Tay

Beryl's has modern mooncakes like Fresh Mint Dark Chocolate Mooncake and Matcha White Chocolate Mooncake, perfect for those who love chocolatey confectioneries.

Chocoelf

Photo by Belle Tay

Another chocolate mooncake option is Chocoelf.

The best part? Their mooncakes are sugar-free.

Bread Butter

Photo by Belle Tay

Bread Butter has a colourful range of truffle snowskin mooncakes with flavours like Champagne, Lychee Martini, Salted Black Sesame and Osmanthus Honey.

Photo by Belle Tay

You will also find cute mooncake boxes and packaging during the fair like this one from Chang Ho Sek.

Promotions

There is an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent on selected brands from Aug. 24 to Sep. 3, 2023 while stocks last.

From Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, the first 250 DBS/POSB cardholders will receive two S$5 food and beverage vouchers and S$10 Gojek vouchers with a minimum spend of S$180 on DBS/POSB credit/debit cards (maximum three same day receipts) at the mooncake fair.

Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration @ Takashimaya

Where: Takashimaya Square, B2, & Food Hall, 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

When: Aug. 24 to Sep. 29

Top photos from Belle Tay.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

15 & 17 year old among 130 suspected drug offenders arrested in 2-week island-wide operation

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is about S$453,800.

August 26, 2023, 12:29 PM

Tharman receives 3 pineapples as gifts during walkabout at Tiong Bahru Market

"Stamina hasn't been a problem," Tharman said of the campaign so far.

August 26, 2023, 12:21 PM

S'pore Airlines to bring back hot towels on all flights by end 2023

Suites, business and first class will get hot towels on board beginning Sep.12, 2023.

August 26, 2023, 11:07 AM

Why this S'porean man, 33, helped a stranger secure a S$660,000 funding for his edutech startup

With a little help, Khairul Helmi has gone from being a director of operations to directing his own company.

August 26, 2023, 10:55 AM

What does the S’pore president do? & Things that PE2023 voters need to know.

Read before you vote.

August 26, 2023, 10:30 AM

Uggli Muffins closing down after Oct. 10, 2023

The outlets in Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar will be gone without a successor.

August 26, 2023, 03:30 AM

Talent show Sing! China suspended days after production team accused of bullying Coco Lee

Lee also accused the show of being unfair.

August 25, 2023, 11:13 PM

Ng Kok Song responds to man who calls him 'subset' of Tharman & asks why people should vote for him

He addressed the comparison.

August 25, 2023, 10:33 PM

Gordon Ong’s public apology to Mr K Shanmugam

For making false and scandalous statements.

August 25, 2023, 10:00 PM

Tharman shares views on definition of marriage & shifting societal norms at election meeting

Tharman acknowledged that his position on the matter cannot and will not satisfy everyone.

August 25, 2023, 09:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.