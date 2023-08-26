Sugar-free & truffle-infused mooncakes available at Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair from Aug. 24 to Sep. 29

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The Mid-Autumn festival is coming and that also means it's time to stock up on your mooncakes.

Takashimaya's yearly mooncake fair is back this year, with more than 55 brands to choose from.

The fair is running from Aug. 24 to Sep. 29 in-store.

Their online fair has been running since Aug. 8, and will end on Sep. 22.

From traditional mooncakes to snowskin to chocolate-based mooncakes, you will find a plethora of choices at the fair.

There is also sampling available at some of the merchants' booths to make your selection easier.

Here's some product highlights:

My Mum's Cookies

My Mum's Cookies' mooncakes are lower in sugar, as they do not use cane sugar and are instead naturally sweetened with wheat and corn.

Some of the flavours include No Cane Sugar White Lotus with Salted Mung Bean and Single Yolk and Low Sugar Mixed Nuts.

La Levain

Those looking for something unique to try can opt for La Levain's truffle-infused snowskin mooncakes.

Some flavours such as the Boozy Yuzu Pomme Truffle Snowskin Mooncake and Boozy Apricot Passion Fruit Truffle Snowskin Mooncake contains premium liqueurs and Valrhona chocolates.

SunnyHills

If you love Chinese New Year's pineapple tarts, you might enjoy SunnyHills' Pineapple Custard Mooncake.

Beryl's

Beryl's has modern mooncakes like Fresh Mint Dark Chocolate Mooncake and Matcha White Chocolate Mooncake, perfect for those who love chocolatey confectioneries.

Chocoelf

Another chocolate mooncake option is Chocoelf.

The best part? Their mooncakes are sugar-free.

Bread Butter

Bread Butter has a colourful range of truffle snowskin mooncakes with flavours like Champagne, Lychee Martini, Salted Black Sesame and Osmanthus Honey.

You will also find cute mooncake boxes and packaging during the fair like this one from Chang Ho Sek.

Promotions

There is an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent on selected brands from Aug. 24 to Sep. 3, 2023 while stocks last.

From Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, the first 250 DBS/POSB cardholders will receive two S$5 food and beverage vouchers and S$10 Gojek vouchers with a minimum spend of S$180 on DBS/POSB credit/debit cards (maximum three same day receipts) at the mooncake fair.

Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration @ Takashimaya

Where: Takashimaya Square, B2, & Food Hall, 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

When: Aug. 24 to Sep. 29

Top photos from Belle Tay.