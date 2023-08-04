S'pore pangolin approaches wildlife enthusiast, pokes out its snout, leaves

Sunda pangolins, also known as scaly anteaters, are typically shy creatures that curl up into a ball when threatened, and usually only come out at night to hunt for insects.

They are also incredibly rare to find in Singapore, with only an estimated 1,046 individuals left in the wild.

Hence, one wildlife enthusiast was especially lucky to have a pangolin come up to within touching distance of him, and show off its adorable little snout, before calmly walking away.

This charming scene was recorded in a video posted in the "Singapore Wildlife Sightings" Facebook group by user "Jacob Sze" on Aug 3.

The pangolin

Sze did not specify where he encountered the scaly creature.

Since pangolins in Singapore are typically found in forested areas such as the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, but could also wander out into residential areas, it's anyone's guess where this was.

What isn't in doubt though, is how cute it was, especially when it approaches Sze and "poses" in front of the camera for a split second.

Sze and another person appear to speak in lowered voices off-camera, likely so that they wouldn't scare the creature.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these nocturnal creatures don't rely on their sense of sight as much, but locate prey in their natural habitats using their sense of smell and hearing.

After sniffing in front of the camera for a moment, the pangolin does an about turn, and continues on its merry way along the pavement.

Goodbye.

Online users react

Most comments on the video revolved around how lucky Sze was to come up close and personal with the rare Sunda pangolin.

So lucky, in fact, that he might strike it big at the lottery.

Some commented on the pangolin's unique appearance and its endearing mannerisms.

And one user suggested that Sze had simply earned the creature's trust.

So why are pangolins so rare?

Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) are native to Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Along with seven other pangolin species, Sunda pangolins are are hunted by poachers globally for their meat and scales,

These creatures are one of the most trafficked mammals in the world, despite an international ban on the pangolin trade.

Apart from external threats, the species' slow reproduction rate also contributes to its dwindling population.

As such, they are classified as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Threats to pangolins in Singapore

In Singapore, these nocturnal scaly mammals may be seen after nightfall, when they actively emerge to hunt for insects.

However, pangolins are threatened by rapid urbanisation in the nation, which leads to a loss of their natural habitats.

They might be hit by vehicles when crossing roads as well.

In 2021, there was a spike in pangolin deaths in Singapore due to roadkill.

Previously, passersby have come across these rare creatures at MRT stations and car parks as well.

NParks advises those who see pangolins to keep a distance from the creatures.

Do not chase, corner or attempt to touch the pangolins as this will frighten them.

If you see a pangolin, you can inform the Pangolin Working Group via this form.

Top screenshots from Jacob Sze on Facebook.