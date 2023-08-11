Back

Suede & Manic Street Preachers to co-headline S'pore concert on Nov. 22 at The Star Theatre

1990s all over again.

August 11, 2023

Suede and Manic Street Preachers will perform in Singapore on Nov. 22 by co-headlining a concert at The Star Theatre.

Their tour in Asia includes stops in Taipei and Japan.

Tickets are priced from S$108 to S$288, excluding booking fees.

Live Nation Singapore members can get their tickets earlier via a presale on Aug. 17 from 10am to 11.59pm.

General sales will be from 10am on Aug. 18.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers found fame in the 1990s during the Brit rock invasion era.

Suede's most recent studio album, "Autofiction", was released in September 2022 and was accompanied by a short film.

Manic Street Preachers, from Wales, have released 14 studio albums.

Top photos via Suede & Manic Street Preachers

